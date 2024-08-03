Ben Affleck Pal Speaks Out Amid Divorce Rumors

One of Ben Affleck’s pals is speaking out amid rumors that the “Argo” actor’s marriage is in shambles. Kevin Smith chatted with People magazine at San Diego Comic Con on July 27.

“Obviously, he’s been going through a thing, or at least that’s what it says in the press and whatnot. I, being his least trustworthy friend who’s very loose-lipped… My wife was like, ‘Oh, you should reach out to him,’” Smith told the outlet.

“I was like, ‘The last person he needs to hear from right now is the guy who chats a lot.’ So when he’s in a good place, he’ll let me know,” he added.

Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, have spent the majority of the summer apart. Rumors that the two are set to divorce have been plentiful for the past several weeks. Neither one has spoken out about the rumors, and both have been intermittently wearing their wedding rings.

Ben Affleck & Kevin Smith May Work Together on a New Film

While Smith isn’t reaching out to Affleck just yet, he admits that the two will more than likely be in touch soon.

“We shoot in the fall, so I’ll be reaching out to him,” Smith told People, referring to the reboot of “Jay and Silent Bob.”

“He may even come play, but I haven’t been anywhere near the situation. I keep reading. You guys have been providing most of the information that I know,” he added.

Regardless of what may be happening in Affleck’s personal life, sources have said that the actor is focused on work.

“Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office. He has a lot of projects he’s working on that he’s excited about. He’s quite hands-on with his company. He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing,” a source told Fox News.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Didn’t Publicly Acknowledge Their Wedding Anniversary

On July 16, Lopez and Affleck marked two years since their wedding. However, Lopez nor Affleck publicly acknowledged the day. Moreover, the two spent their anniversary on separate coasts.

According to photos posted by Page Six, Lopez spent time with her manager Benny Medina and enjoyed a bike ride with some friends in the Hamptons. The next day, People magazine posted pictures of a casually-dressed Lopez doing some shopping in the area. Interestingly, she was wearing her wedding ring.

About a month earlier, a source told the outlet that Lopez and Affleck were “focused on their separate lives” this summer and that they “don’t have any summer plans together.”

Additionally, Lopez and Affleck listed their Beverly Hills home for sale. In late July, People reported that Affleck purchased a 5-bedroom home in Los Angeles. On the very same day, Lopez unloaded a home that she owned in New York City. The property had been “on and off the market for seven years,” according to the outlet.

It is unknown if the shift in real estate has anything to do with Lopez and Affleck’s apparent split.

