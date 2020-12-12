Ashanti Tests Positive for COVID, Verzuz Battle with Keyshia Cole Postponed

R&B legend, Ashanti announced via Social Media that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hey ya’ll I cant believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” Ashanti posted via her Intagram account.

“I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house…we’re trying to figure it out.”

Earlier today, popular celebrity news source, The Jasmine Brand, broke the story of the verzuz battle being postponed and shared that it was a covid-related incident involving Ashanti’s inner circle.

Complex Confirmed after The Jasmine Brand: “Ashanti has tested positive for COVID-19 and tonight’s Verzuz battle might not go down.”

Ashanti’s announcement brings more clarity. But fans on social media weren’t happy.

“Ashanti if your woulda stayed your butt at HOME we wouldn’t have this problem,” one user wrote.

“So you mean to tell me HOURS BEFORE this epic showdown and on a SATURDAY, Ashanti just now finds out she has COVID,” another user wrote.

“I done canceled on everybody to get ready for Ashanti and Keyshia #VERZUZ battle and now it’s POSTPONED CHILEEE,” another frustrated Twitter user said.

The commentary continues:

“Dammit Ashanti… you had ONE job… lol Well on that note, I guess I’ll pour me a glass of wine and turn on Apple Music lol #Verzuz.”

“Ashanti been baby baby babying her ass all across the globe leading up to today. I’m not shocked Miss Rona hopped in the carryon but I’m glad she’s okay!”

“I feel like Ashanti owe me a refund.”

“Somebody get Ashanti team on the phone, Ima get that Rona right up outta her.”