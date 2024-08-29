Ben Affleck’s Rep Responds to Rumors He’s Dating RFK Jr.’s Daughter: Reports

Ben Affleck’s spokeswoman is denying rumors that the actor is dating Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kick Kennedy in the wake of Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing.

“The rumors are not true,” Affleck’s representative Jen Allen told Fox News Digital.

Allen also denied the dating rumors in a statement to People Magazine. “There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other,” she told People on Affleck’s behalf.

Furthermore, on August 27, Affleck’s representative told US Weekly, “There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other. Ben is not dating anyone.” Page Six also quoted Affleck’s rep as saying, “This is not true. They are not hanging out.”

However, those comments came after reports by People and Page Six that Affleck and Kennedy, 36, have been spending time together.

TMZ reported on August 20 that Lopez, 55, had filed for divorce after two years of marriage to the “Argo” actor, 52. According to TMZ, she is not seeking spousal support and filed the action without a lawyer.

Ben Affleck Was Spotted ‘Hanging Out’ With Kick Kennedy, Reports Say

Page Six first reported that Affleck “has been spotted at Hollywood haunts including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.” Sources told Page Six that “he was seen hanging out with friend Kick Kennedy,” RFK Jr.’s daughter.

Page Six reported that Lopez’s friends were hoping that Lopez’s marriage to Affleck could be saved over the past few months, but instead, he was seen hanging out with Kennedy in California

People Magazine reported that Affleck and Kick Kennedy have been “spending time together,” reporting that a source told the publication the two have “been linked since late spring.”

According to TMZ, Lopez’s divorce filing dated her separation from Affleck to April 26.

However, Page Six also reported that Kennedy and Affleck were first linked in 2020 when they “started hanging out” before his relationship with Ana de Armas.

“Their friendship has been going on for a while, even before Ana,” a source told Page Six. “When Ben started seeing Ana in 2020 and chose to quarantine with her during Covid, Kick was less than thrilled.”

A source added to Page Six, “Affleck would love nothing more than to be part of the Kennedy clan. It’s a dream for any Boston guy . . . I think he would rather have that than a billion-dollar, red-carpet glam life with J. Lo.”

Ben Affleck ‘Chose to Pull Away’ From His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez, Reports Say

People Magazine reported that it was Affleck who gave up on the marriage.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” a source told People of Lopez.

“She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around,” the source added.