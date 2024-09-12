RFK Jr.’s Daughter Kick Kennedy Confronted on Video About Ben Affleck Dating Rumors

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kick Kennedy was confronted on video and asked point-blank whether she was dating Ben Affleck amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, according to a video published by TMZ.

“How are you? Can you set the record straight on the Affleck stories? Are you dating him?” the videographer asked, as Kennedy walked toward him in the video.

“Oh,” she said, waving her hand down with a smile on her face and a slightly negative shake of her head. She then walked away. TMZ reported that the encounter occurred in Venice in Los Angeles, California.

On August 27, Affleck’s spokeswoman denied to People Magazine that Affleck is dating Kennedy. “There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other,” the spokeswoman told People. However, in the same article, People reported that, according to multiple sources, Affleck and Kennedy have been “spending time together.”

Ben Affleck Thinks Rumors That He Is Dating Kick Kennedy Are ‘Ludicrous,’ TMZ Reports

According to TMZ, Kennedy and Affleck “were never an item, and Ben finds the narrative he’s dating or even friends with Kick to be ludicrous and crazy.” TMZ reported that Affleck is “annoyed” by the dating rumors.

TMZ noted that, in the video, Kennedy did not deny the rumors but rather “she skirts the question entirely.”

Page Six reported that Affleck” was seen hanging out with friend Kick Kennedy,” RFK Jr.’s 36-year-old daughter.

TMZ reported on August 20 that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage. She dated their separation to April 26, according to TMZ, which noted that Lopez filed the paperwork without an attorney and is not seeking spousal support.

Comment Writers Noted that Kick Kennedy Didn’t Act Angry About the Question

Although TMZ reported that Kennedy seemed unhappy about being asked the Affleck dating question, some people on social media didn’t think she seemed bothered by it.

“She doesn’t seem mad. She seems very happy to be filmed by paparazzi,” one person wrote on TMZ’s comment thread on X.

Another person noted, “Her smile remained in place even after she was asked. She doesn’t even look angry.”

Wrote another X commenter, “She looks like a sweet girl, just like Jennifer Garner.” However, another comment user requested, “Stop making unknown people famous using Jlo clout please.”

Kick Kennedy’s full name is Kathleen Alexandra Kennedy, and she was born on April 13, 1988. She is one of the two kids that RFK Jr. had with Emily Ruth Black, his first wife, according to People Magazine.

According to People Magazine, “Kick attended Stanford University to study history and theater. There, she focused on two of her passions: activism and acting.” She was named after her father’s aunt, People Magazine reported. RFK Jr. is the son of slain U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and is the nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

Affleck has been married twice, to Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three kids.