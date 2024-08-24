Ben Affleck Spotted ‘Hanging Out’ With RFK Jr.’s Daughter Before Divorce Filing: Report

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce after her estranged husband Ben Affleck was seen hanging out with Kick Kennedy, the daughter of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to Page Six.

Page Six reported that Affleck “has been spotted at Hollywood haunts including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.” Sources told Page Six that “he was seen hanging out with friend Kick Kennedy,” RFK Jr.’s 36-year-old daughter.

Page Six reported that Lopez’s friends hoped over the past few months that the marriage could be saved but instead, he was seen hanging out with Kennedy and was seen at various establishments in California.

“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” a source told Page Six of Lopez. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”

TMZ was first to report on August 20 that Lopez, 55, had filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, after just over two years of marriage. According to TMZ, the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, Lopez did not use an attorney to file the papers, she asked to drop the Affleck surname and return to Lopez legally, and she dated the couple’s separation to April 26.

Kick Kennedy Does Not Mention Ben Affleck or Jennifer Lopez on Her Instagram Page

On Instagram, Kick Kennedy has not posted about Affleck. Her photos show her with a bird, on a sailboat, and with friends. Her comment threads now contain people writing political comments about her dad – who just announced his support for former President Donald Trump – and Lopez.

In 2021, she wrote, “She was a genius of sadness, immersing herself in it, separating its numerous strands, appreciating its subtle nuances. She was a prism through which sadness could be divided into its infinite spectrum.”

That same year, she posted a group family photo showing the Kennedys to her Instagram page.

Kick Kennedy is the Daughter of RFK Jr & His 1st Wife, Emily Ruth Black, Reports Say

According to People Magazine, Kick Kennedy’s full name is Kathleen Alexandra Kennedy, and she was born on April 13, 1988, to RFK Jr. and Emily Ruth Black, his first wife, with whom he had two kids.

Her nickname Kick is in honor of RFK Jr.’s aunt, Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, “who died in 1948 at age 28,” People reported. According to People Magazine, “Kick attended Stanford University to study history and theater. There, she focused on two of her passions: activism and acting.”

She has focused on water issues, according to Resident. “I’ve been really connected to water issues since I can remember, as my father made it his passion. We knew what PCPs were before we knew how to tie our shoes. I’ve also spent so much time on the water, whether it’s sailing with friends and family or doing a river cleanup on the Hudson. Being on the water … is where I’m the happiest,” she told Resident.

She also had roles on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Gossip Girl,” according to People. Although there’s no evidence that she’s dating Affleck versus hanging out with him as a friend, she has dated other prominent people, according to People Magazine, which wrote that she dated “Paul Simon’s son, Harper, and also dated billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon before he died in 2018.”