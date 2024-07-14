Kid Rock Unleashes Angry 8-Word Message After Donald Trump Was Shot

Kid Rock unleashed an angry eight-word message on his Instagram page after the July 13 attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

“You [expletive] with Trump, you [expletive] with me,” Kid Rock said in the video, which had more than 140,000 likes by the evening of July 13.

The video, which was also shared on X, contains graphic language. “Kid Rock says EXACTLY how I feel!” one X user who shared it wrote. That share had 2.1 million views just hours after the shooting. Kid Rock posted the video on Instagram shortly after news broke about the shooting at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump confirmed that he was shot in the ear in a message that he posted to Truth Social after the shooting, but he is okay. The U.S. Secret Service rushed a bloodied Trump off the stage after gunfire rang out, C-Span video posted to X shows. In a press statement, the agency confirmed that a rally spectator was killed, two other spectators were critically injured, and the shooter was killed by the Secret Service. The shooter has not been identified. The motive has not been released.

In May, Rolling Stone chronicled how Kid Rock had become a “MAGA” supporter, calling Trump his “bestie.”

People Offered Support for Kid Rock’s Commentary on His Instagram Page

People in the comment thread were generally supportive of Kid Rock’s remarks. “This is how we all feel. This man has more support now than ever. This is some of the weakest [expletive] that anyone could attempt. President Trump, you are impressive sir!!! Thanks for standing up as always Mr. Kid,” wrote one.

“I’m so disgusted, I’m shaking. God bless Trump,” a woman wrote on Kid Rock’s comment thread. “Right on! He took a bullet for our country🇺🇸” another person wrote.

Trump posted the statement on Truth Social after the shooting, saying he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

As for the suspect, Trump wrote in the post that “nothing is known at this time about the shooter.”

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured,” Trump wrote. “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country.” He also thanked the United States Secret Service and “all of law enforcement” for what he wrote was “their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

The Secret Service Confirmed That the ‘Suspected Shooter Fired Multiple Shots Toward the Stage’

In the press statement posted on X, the Secret Service confirmed that, during former President Trump’s “campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.”

The statement continues, “U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated.”

According to the Secret Service, “One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”