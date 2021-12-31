Will Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Be Kissing on NYE at Midnight?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made headlines in October 2021 when they were caught holding hands on a roller coaster.

PEOPLE published exclusive photos of the hand-holding and reported that a source close to Kardashian and Davidson said they were “just friends hanging out.” The trip to the theme park came just a few weeks after the pair shared an onscreen kiss when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Once 41-year-old Kardashian and 28-year-old Davidson were caught holding hands again in November (no roller coasters involved this time!), there was no more denying that they were romantically involved. The Daily Mail published the photos, in which Davidson rocks a pair of SKIMS pajamas from Kardashian’s fashion line.

Davidson is co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus, aptly named “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.” The special will be filmed live in Miami, Florida. Will Kardashian be in Miami to kiss Davidson at the stroke of midnight? Here’s what we know.

Will Kardashian Spend New Year’s Eve With Davidson?

Is there a chance Kardashian will ring in 2022 with a kiss from her new beau? A source close to Kardashian told E! News that it might be in the cards. “Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year’s. He has told her he’d love for her to be there,” the source said.

In a promotional video for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” Miley Cyrus revealed that she and Davidson are “actually inviting our friends” to the event. “It’s gonna be like a real party and the cameras just happen to be there,” Cyrus said. “Nobody’s coming for me,” Davidson joked.

Kardashian lives in California with her four young children (ages 2-8), so it would be understandable if she didn’t make it to Miami for New Year’s. However, her relationship with Davidson has been full of surprises thus far. Anything could happen.

Miley Cyrus Joked That It Should Be Her Dating Davidson

Cyrus and Davidson went on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote their New Year’s Eve special. Cyrus took the opportunity to do a musical performance teasing Davidson about his relationship with Kardashian.

Before singing Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me,” Cyrus said, “Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

Midway through the performance, Cyrus strutted over to Davidson, draping a leg across his lap. “It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice a** restaurant. I want to watch a movie in frickin’ Staten Island,” she sang to Davidson, referring to the time he and Kardashian casually rented out an entire movie theatre for a date.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson” will air from 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time to 12:30 a.m. Eastern Time on December 31 on NBC and Peacock. Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, and more are slated to appear.

Cyrus told Jimmy Fallon that one of the reasons she wanted to do the show in Miami is because she doesn’t want to be cold. “I’m gonna have no clothes on, per usual,” she said. “(Pete will) be funny and I’ll be naked and together we got a show.”

