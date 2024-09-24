Death of Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter, 47, Sparks New Concern

The death of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Kim Porter is raising new concern in light of the federal indictment against the music mogul.

Singer/songwriter Al B. Sure! is calling for a new investigation. He made the comments in lengthy Instagram posts on September 23, claiming that Porter “posed a threat to those profiting from such heinous activities,” including sex trafficking and “the realities of her personal abuses.”

A leading Hollywood trade publication, The Hollywood Reporter, devoted a lengthy article to the concerns articulated by the singer/songwriter, who is also a record producer. Daily Mail reported that “wild conspiracy theories” have been swirling about Porter since Diddy’s arrest. Last April, Donald Trump’s son raised similar concerns to a podcaster, saying his ex-wife was close friends with Porter.

To be clear, in January 2019, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office ruled Porter’s death “natural” in a statement. The cause of death for the actress model, who died in her residence in 2018, was determined to be “lobar pneumonia,” the coroner wrote.

That finding hasn’t stopped the new concern. The indictment was released on September 17. The indictment charges Combs with racketeering, accusing him of having “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.” It does not mention Porter’s death. The indictment says Diddy staged “freak off” parties where women were abused.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Porter “dated Diddy sporadically through 2017” and had three kids with him. She also had a child with Al B Sure!, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown, THR reported.

The Coroner Says Kim Porter Was ‘Discovered Unresponsive in Her Home, Listing Her Cause of Death as ‘Lobar Pneumonia’

“On the morning of Nov. 15, 2018, Kimberly Antwinette Porter (DOB: 12/15/70) was discovered unresponsive in her home located in the 10300 block of Woodbridge Street in Toluca Lake,” th coroner’s 2019 statement says.

“Authorities were called and Porter was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:40 a.m.,” the statement adds.

“On Nov. 16, 2018, an autopsy was performed on Porter and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation. It was later determined Porter died from lobar pneumonia. The manner of death was certified as natural,” it continues.

According to NBC News, Porter “had complained of a sore throat on Nov. 7 and it developed into a fever of 102 degrees.” She “tested negative for influenza and strep and was treated with antibiotics, vitamins and the painkiller Toradol in that final week,” NBC News reported, adding that, by the day before her death, Porter’s temperature had dropped to 96 degrees, which is normal. She had a massage and watched movies with family and was found deceased in bed the next day, NBC News reported, adding that there were no signs of trauma.

In April, Donald Trump Jr. told DJ Akademiks that his ex-wife Vanessa, a model, was suspicious of Porter’s death.

In the interview, Trump Jr. that his ex-wife Vanessa was a model in New York who was “really good friends with Kim Porter.” When she died at age 47 of pneumonia, his ex-wife called and told him, “Something’s up with that.” He added, of Porter and Diddy, “She was really afraid of him . . . She was always in fear of something happening. Maybe it’s natural.” He added, “Not a lot of people die at 47 of pneumonia,” adding that Porter was in good shape. Trump Jr. said his ex-wife did not believe the cause of death was “natural.”

The Singer Wrote That He Has Been ‘Tagging Random Law Enforcement Agencies’ About Kim Porter’s Death For More Than a Decade

In several posts on Instagram, Brown wrote that he was requesting an investigation into Porter’s death.

“#PeepGame, for over a decade and a half, I’ve been posting about, and tagging random law enforcement agencies in hopes to protect loved ones, avoid deaths & tragedies that could have all been avoided,” he wrote. “Despite this, I have been ignored, ridiculed and medically silenced to cover up these crimes you’re all now aware of by a very aggressive #PR Team and costly campaign to silence and physically harm me from exposing.”

According to Brown, “It only aimed to prevent me from further sharing publicly the facts and insights @LadyKP shared with me during our frequent and intimate conversations in her selfless attempts to save my life by sharing frequent plans to do harm, and possibly by ending my life. Further #InvestigationRequest Re: Ms. #KimberlyAntwinettePorter.”

He continued:

I am writing this post to formally request an investigation into an entire group of individuals who worked at or around the residence of Ms. Kimberly Porter including the publicists who assisted drafting this. It has come to my attention that these persons were also instructed to steal her computer and mobile devices, which contained her ‘original book notes.’ Original notes are distinct from the fabricated bullshit and offensive pages circulated via Amazon which depict graphic sexual acts involving me that NEVER took place and were edited and added after Ms. Porter’s tragic murder.

His post then raised concerns about “conspirators” and used the phrase “horrific crimes” that “perplexed the public for many years.” He said a “gullible public” has been fooled.

In a second Instagram post, Brown claimed that Porter’s devies were “missing” and “contain the critical evidence that have been concealed. I’m convinced that evidence corroborates closely with details outlined in the recently released public indictment document.”

He wrote that “several prominent artists” had also died from “alleged murders,” although he did not name them. “Those who are immersed in the culture and familiar with the intricacies of the entertainment industry may have a clearer understanding of the obvious,” he wrote.

“It is with a heavy heart that I reflect on the legacy of our beloved Lady KP. It is truly disheartening to think that those she considered close friends, and who were financially compensated by her perpetrator(s) may have conspired with the perpetrator to obscure the truth and tarnish her name, my name and her unfinished book notes with these ridiculous and unfounded narratives,” he added.

“The absence of Ms. Porter leaves a void, depriving her of the opportunity to address these inaccuracies personally and to share her own factual memoirs detailing the brutal terror and madness she endured,” he added.

He asked for the “text messages” of public relations staffers he did not name to be checked.

“Unfortunately I’m the only survivor by the blessings of a medical team that initially gave up because of multiple system organ failure, septic, intubated, on a ventilator or 38 days, and forced to visit deaths doorstep but the God I serve and worship had another plan,” he noted.