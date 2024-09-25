Diddy’s Kids Blast ‘Horrific Conspiracy Theories’ Into Model Kim Porter’s 2018 Death

The children of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former girlfriend Kim Porter are blasting “horrific conspiracy theories” about her 2018 death. They wrote in a joint Instagram post that there was “no foul play” and “the cause of her death has long been established.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Comb’s relationship as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” the kids wrote. The post, which was shared late in the evening of September 24, was signed by Quincy, Christian, Jessie, and D’Lila, three of whom are Diddy’s kids with Porter.

Singer/songwriter Al B. Sure! – whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown – called for a new investigation into Porter’s death at age 47 in lengthy Instagram posts claiming that Porter “posed a threat to those profiting from such heinous activities,” including sex trafficking. Porter had son Quincy with Brown, and Christian, Jessie, and D’Lila with Combs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Porter “dated Diddy sporadically through 2017.”

In April, Donald Trump Jr. raised similar concerns to a podcaster, saying his ex-wife was close friends with Porter and was concerned about her death. In addition, a new 59-page book on Amazon called “Kim’s Last Words” also raised concerns about Porter.

However, the Los Angeles County coroner ruled Porter died of natural causes when she was found unresponsive in her home in 2018. In January 2019, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office determined that Porter died of lobar pneumonia in her home.

The autopsy report, which Heavy obtained from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, details how Porter was feeling ill from flu-like symptoms before she died.

An indictment against Combs was released on September 17. The indictment charges Combs with racketeering, accusing him of having “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.” It does not mention Porter’s death.

In the Statement, the Kids Wrote That Their Lives ‘Were Shattered’ by the Death of Kim Porter

The joint statement also denied that Porter “wrote a book.”

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves,” they wrote. “Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend. Nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established.”

The kids added “There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”

The Kids Wrote That Kim Porter Was a ‘Beautiful, Strong, Kind & Loving Woman’

The kids declared that the conspiracy theories are tainting their mom’s legacy.

“We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives,” they wrote.” Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong kind, and loving woman she was.”

They added: “Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories. We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves. We love you and miss you mommy.”