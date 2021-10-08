Kin Apparel on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Philomina Kane took her company, KIN Apparel, and its products, to the sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if she could get one of the investors to invest in the company during the season 13 premiere.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, “presents her functional apparel and accessories line with an emphasis in hair care and protection.”

The entrepreneur was able to pitch their company to Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Emma Grede.

Here’s what you should know about Uprising on “Shark Tank”:

1. KIN Apparel Was Created With Inclusivity In Mind

According to the company’s website, KIN Apparel by Philomina Kane was created with inclusivity in mind.

“When asked to put this ‘About Me’ together, all I could think about was culture,” Kane writes on the website. “My Ghanaian culture is what makes me who and what I am today. It has filled my life with meaning at times when my future seemed bleak. Above all, it has grounded me in faith and a commitment to contributing my talent for the common good. This site, with all its kente glory, is a representation of culture and the never-ending love I have for my supporters.”

She adds that she lived in Ghana alongside her grandmother until she was five years old, so the culture is especially important to her.

Kane is also known as NaturallyPhilo, a content creator who specializes in hair care.

Kane has 187,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel at the time of writing on October 8, 2021, but it appears that she stopped uploading videos to the channel 8 months ago.

She previously uploaded videos about hair transformations, trying out new styles and products in different videos. She has over 40,000 followers on Instagram as well.

3. KIN Stands For ‘Keep It Naturally’

The “About Me” portion of the website describes that KIN stands for Keep It Naturally, but it also means more to Kane than that.

“In Ghana, my grandmother charted a path for me—value your culture, keep your faith, and never give up on your most idealistic vision of the world—a path I continue to follow, with her words circling my soul.”

Kin stands for her family and her grandmother just as much as it does keeping it natural, according to Kane.

4. The Products Are Made of Satin or Lined With Satin

The products created by KIN Apparel are generally made with Satin for a variety of reasons.

According to the company’s website, “Satin products are an essential part of any healthy hair care regimen. You can feed your curls and kinks to keep the strands strong and the roots moisturized, but what about the hats, caps and hoods you can use that directly combat all your efforts?”

The use of satin makes the products offered by KIN Apparel much better for natural hair than cotton products.

5. There Are Hoodies, Hats & More Available

KIN Apparel offers hoodies, hats, and even pillowcases made of satin.

The hoodies have hoods that are satin-lined, which is good for natural hair. The products range from $59.99 to $84.99 and are available to purchase online.

The pillowcase is available to purchase for $24.99, and the design is patent-pending, according to the company’s website.

“Shark Tank” airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

