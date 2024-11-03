‘Shocking’ Photos Show King Felipe, Queen Letizia Attacked With Mud, Objects

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were pelted with mud, bottles, and other objects, and the scene was captured in “wild” photos posted by Getty Images.

According to NBC, the “anger and frustration erupted in Spain” on Sunday, November 3, as King Felipe VI surveyed flash flood damage in the town of Paiporta. More than 200 people died in the floods last week, NBC News reported.

NBC News described what happened next as a “chaotic scene” in which “mud, objects, and insults were flung at the king,” with the crowd shouting, “Murderers, murderers!” and “Get out!”

Photos posted by Getty showed the queen with mud on her face and the king surrounded by security. One social media user called it a “shocking display.”

Both Queen Letizia & King Felipe Had Specks of Mud on Them After the Incident, Reports Say

The Associated Press reported that the crowd consisted of “angry flood survivors.”

AP cited a Spanish broadcaster RTVE, reporting that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez “was evacuated from the scene.” According to the AP, the king had “flecks of mud on his face,” but “remained calm and made several efforts to speak to individual residents.”

AP reported that the queen “had small glops of mud on her hands and arms” while speaking to people in the crowd.

“We don´t have any water,” a woman told the queen, according to the AP.

Carlos Mazó, the president of Valencia’s parliament, praised the King on X. “I understand the social indignation and of course I will stay to receive it. It is my political and moral obligation. The King’s attitude this morning has been exemplary,” he wrote.

But there was also anger online. “Resign now, the only place where citizens want to see you again is in the courts,” a person responded in Spanish to Mazo.

More Than 60 People Died in the Town Visited by the King & Queen

According to Sky News, the king “remained calm” as he was confronted by the angry crowd.

The town where the incident occurred was hit hard by the flash floods, Sky News reported, adding that more than 60 people died there and “thousands of lives were shattered.”

Mounted police on horses helped keep the crowd back, according to Sky News, and bodyguards protected the royals from some of the mud and objects with umbrellas.

BBC reported that the anger derives from “a perceived lack of warning and insufficient support from authorities” after the flash flood catastrophe.

According to BBC, the flash floods collapsed bridges and “covered towns with thick mud.”

Towns lack “access to water, food, electricity and other basic services,” BBC reported.