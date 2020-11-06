King Von’s Last Instagram Post: ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Before Death

King Von, whose real name was Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was shot and killed outside Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia, as confirmed by multiple hip hop news sites and the rapper’s friend Chopsquad DJ on Instagram. He was 26.

DJ Akademics tweeted on Friday morning, “It’s with great sadness that I have to confirm that King Von has passed away. I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it. RIP King Von.”

In a tragic twist of fate, King Von’s final Instagram post, which was shared on the morning before he died, promoted the music video for his track, “Armed & Dangerous.” He captioned the teaser to his 2.4 million Instagram followers, “Armed & Dangerous Video Drops 2’morrow. y’all want it?”

The official music for “Armed & Dangerous” was not released on Friday following his death, a devastating reality for his family, friends, and fans.

According to the Atlanta police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the shootout that took place at around 3 a.m. local time in downtown Atlanta “involved shots fired at off-duty officers,” reported WSB-TV.

Three people were killed during the shootout, according to the Atlanta Journal-Consitution. No police officers were hurt. While rumors indicate his brother was also killed, according to Hip Hop DX, this has not yet been confirmed.

The Song ‘Armed & Dangerous’ References King Von Defending Himself Against the Police

King Von – Armed & Dangerous (Audio)From the album "Welcome to O'Block". Out now! Stream: https://music.empi.re/oblock #KingVon #WelcomeToOblock #OnlyTheFamilyEntertainment Official audio by King Von from the album "Welcome to O'Block" © 2020 Only The Family Entertainment / EMPIRE Follow King Von: https://www.instagram.com/kingvonfrmdao https://twitter.com/KingVonFrmdaWic Subscribe to King Von's official channel for exclusive music videos and behind the scenes looks: http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-King-Von 2020-10-30T04:00:09Z

The chorus for the song, “Armed & Dangerous,” actually references King Von attempting to defend himself against the police:

“Police steady watching me, every day they clocking me, Red alert, armed and dangerous, I keep that Glock on me, And I ain’t looking for no trouble, I’m just looking out for me, ‘Cause I done did s*** that n***** ain’t talking ’bout no rapping beef.”

“Boy, I’m talking tragedies, massacres, casualties, S*** that I can’t even remember, bet they remember me, S*** that happened late in December, I bring that Winter heat, N***** dying the whole October, the real Halloween.”

King Von Was Not Armed & Was Not Killed By Police Officers: Reports

According to DJ Akademics, who identified King Von’s manager as one of the people who survived the shooting on Friday morning, the rapper was unarmed during the shoot out.

“From my convo with Von manager who survived getting shot, he says it wasn’t the police who killed King Von,” DJ Akademics tweeted. “However, he did say Police did engage in a shoot out with other armed individuals who were there. King Von reportedly was unarmed.”

I counted dozens of crime scene markers outside this downtown Atlanta nightclub where police say 2 people died and 4 others were hurt in a shooting involving 2 off duty police officers. GBI collecting evidence. No officers hurt. Victim's names not released yet. Live report at 12. pic.twitter.com/bJ4kY2wLdM — Lauren Pozen (@LaurenPozenWSB) November 6, 2020

Photos of the crime scene were shared on Twitter by Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen. Investigators told Pozen that “two separate groups outside” Monaco Hookah Lounge, which is located off Trinity Avenue between Garnett Street and Ted Turner Drive, “got into a fight that escalated into gunfire.”

READ NEXT: Robert ‘Jaden’ Urrea: SMU Student Killed in Dallas Shooting on Halloween