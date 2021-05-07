Kirsten Jordan of ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Is a Champion Racewalker

Kirsten Jordan is the newest cast member on Million Dollar Listing New York. She’s been a real estate agent for more than a decade and is the first woman chosen as a regular cast member on the Bravo reality show.

But Jordan is used to the pressure because she was a competitive athlete. She won a national championship for racewalking in 2001 during her senior year of high school. Jordan’s devotion to fitness and maintaining a regular workout routine will be featured on MDLNY.

New episodes of Million Dollar Listing New York air Thursdays at 9 PM.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jordan Won the National Competition & a Statewide Race On the Same Weekend

Formative ExperiencesWhen I recorded this video, I had already decided 2020 would be the year I faced my fears and put myself out there. I used to feel silly taking videos of myself, but I LOVE connecting with people so I decided to hire halleloocreative and record this series. I knew I was close to another… 2020-04-26T23:13:54Z

Jordan competed in racewalking when she was a teenager. She explained on her YouTube channel a friend had encouraged her to try racewalking. Jordan said she was surprised to discover she was good at it because she hadn’t been much of an athlete before then.

During her senior year at Rye High School in March 2001, Jordan won two major championships in just one weekend.

The state indoor track and field championships were held in Syracuse. The indoor national race was in Manhattan. The competitions were scheduled for the same weekend. Jordan could compete in the state race on Saturday and the national race on Sunday.

She told The New York Times she was confident she could pull it off because she typically recovered fast after races. “I thought I’d give it a try. But the state meet was my big goal, the one I had dreamed of winning ever since I started racewalking in the ninth grade.”

Jordan won the state meet and set a school record: she completed the 1,500-meter race in 6 minutes and 56 seconds. (1,500 meters is just under one mile).

Jordan almost skipped the national race because she felt sick after winning the state race. But her mother encouraged her to go for it anyway. Her mother told The Times, “I told her I didn’t want her to read the times in The Times and be angry when she saw how well she could have done.”

Jordan ended up winning the national competition. Her time of 7 minutes 14.93 seconds was the fourth-fastest time for an American high school girl.

Jordan Likes to Start Her Day by Running in Central Park

A Day In The Life of Million Dollar Listing's Kirsten JordanIt may come as no surprise that power broker Kirsten Jordan is an early riser. Though she spends most of her day out and about at showings and with clients, Jordan let TRD in on her morning routine and her home on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Check out the video to see how she gets… 2021-05-03T13:00:17Z

Jordan’s athleticism was featured in previews for the new MDLNY season. In Bravo’s official trailer, Ryan Serhant commented that in addition to being a power broker, Jordan also “runs around Central Park at 4 o’clock in the morning every morning. Like, it’s just nuts!”

Serhant was only slightly off. During a tour of her Upper West Side home with The Real Deal, Jordan talked about her morning routine.

She said she likes to meditate for about 15 minutes after she first wakes up. She then drinks either coffee or caffeinated tea; the clip showed she uses a Wonder Woman mug. Jordan said she likes to meet up with a friend, who also works in real estate, for morning runs. She said on those mornings, she’s typically out of the house by 5:45 a.m. and running in Central Park by 6 a.m.

Jordan Says She Views Real Estate as a Competitive Sport

Before season nine of Million Dollar Listing New York premiered, Jordan said she initially hadn’t put too much thought into becoming the first woman real estate broker on the show. She told The Real Deal filming had been the easy part. She said she started to feel more pressure as the season approached but was confident she could tackle the challenge.

Jordan’s confidence likely stems from her competitive spirit. In a preview on Bravo’s website, Jordan explained she considers real estate to be a competitive sport. “If you think of your job as a sport, and you train for it like it’s a sport, you’re gonna kill it, you’re gonna win!”

Her energy made an impression on her castmates. Ryan Serhant described Jordan in a separate promo as a “power broker” and “tough as nails.”

Jordan also explained to E! News that she knew the other agents before joining Million Dollar Listing. She said she calls Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant friends of hers. She also joked about she and Tyler Whitman having a sort of sibling rivalry developed in part because they were the newest members of the show.

Jordan wasn’t intimidated by her castmates. She told E! News, “I feel like I can hold my own because I’ve been in the business for so long, and I have done business with everybody on the show. So it honestly felt like such a natural fit.”

READ NEXT: Who Is Kirsten Jordan’s Husband?