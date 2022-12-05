Kirstie Alley’s Ex-Husband: Where Is Parker Stevenson Now?

Kirstie Alley was not married when she died on December 5, 2022, at age 71. However, she had two ex-husbands: Bob Alley and Parker Stevenson.

Where is Alley’s ex-husband Stevenson now? What is he doing today? Stevenson remains an actor, primarily starring in television series and movies, according to his IMDb profile.

Alley’s kids with Stevenson announced her death on her Twitter page.

Stevenson Wrote That He Was Grateful for the Years He Spent With Alley

Stevenson wrote a tribute to Alley on his official Facebook page.

“Dear Kirstie,” he wrote. “I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker.”

Two days earlier, his Facebook page announced that he was selling his personal “Baywatch” scripts. The page says he is remarried.

He is on Cameo, where, for $500, you can get a live video call from him and, for $250, a recorded video. He also appears at nostalgia conferences around the country.

Stevenson’s IMDb Page Lists a Lengthy Filmography

According to IMDb, Stevenson’s most recent credit came in 2021, when he played Simon in “Last Call in the Doghouse.” He played Louis Osmond in the TV series “Greenhouse Academy” in 2017 and starred as General Sherman in the 2019 movie “American Confederate.”

He starred in a television movie called “My Christmas Prince” in 2017 and appeared with Jane Seymour in “Mistrust” in 2018.

Over the years, he has played a sheriff, detective, Civil War general and more.

Alley & Stevenson Divorced in 1997

According to In Touch Weekly, Alley, who was born in Kansas and starred in movies and television sitcoms, was married first to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977. They did not have children together.

She later married “Hardy Boys” actor Parker Stevenson, with whom she adopted son True in 1992 and daughter Lillie in 1995. Stevenson and Parker were married from 1983 to 1997, according to Biography.com.

Stevenson & Alley divorced in 1997, according to In Touch Weekly.

Alley’s Kids With Stevenson Wrote That Their Mother Was ‘Surrounded by Her Closest Family & Fought With Great Strength’

Alley’s children released the statement on her Twitter page, saying the cancer was “only recently discovered.”

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world…. We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they wrote.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The statement continued:

We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.

The statement was signed by True and Lillie Parker.

Alley and Stevenson adopted the children after she suffered a miscarriage in 1994.

Alley Announced That True Parker had a Son, Making Her a Grandmother

When your son has a son…bliss…yes this is my secret happy news as promised …Welcome Waylon Tripp Parker pic.twitter.com/hTvfyppX4O — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) June 21, 2016

In 2016, Alley shared the news on Twitter that she was a grandmother.

“When your son has a son…bliss…yes this is my secret happy news as promised …Welcome Waylon Tripp Parker,” she tweeted.

A post shared by Lillie Parker (@lillieparker)

Alley’s daughter Lillie Parker is active on Instagram. Her most recent post on December 5, 2022, was a photo of her mother.

It contained the family’s statement about Alley’s death.

A post shared by Lillie Parker (@lillieparker)

She previously shared a birthday photo of her mother.

