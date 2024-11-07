Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrate Son’s 1st Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker‘s, first birthday with a magical trip to Disneyland. Known for her love of Disney, Kourtney shared highlights of the event with her followers, capturing the joyful atmosphere of the celebration and the special bond between her husband and their young son. Through a series of Instagram photos posted on November 6, the “Kardashians” star gave fans an inside look into Rocky’s big day, complete with Disney-themed elements.

Spotted By Fans Celebrating Rocky’s Big Day

Kourtney’s took to the carousel post to share heartwarming photos that showcased the family’s time at Disneyland. Barker, 48, was seen strolling through the park with Rocky, who held tightly to a classic Mickey Mouse balloon. The photo series captured a classic summary of activities done on Rocky’s first visit to “The Happiest Place on Earth.” The family also took a trip to Mickey Mouse’s Toontown home, where they posed for additional photos and delved into the Disney magic surrounding them.

Rocky was born November 1, 2023. In her caption, “happy 1,” Kourtney, 45, marked the milestone, reflecting on the significance of Rocky’s first birthday with Travis. Kourtney has expressed the profound joy this addition has brought to her life. Captioning a post in January with her holding Rocky “blisssss.”

The Kardashian-Barker family has often shared glimpses of their blended family on social media and on their Hulu show. This Disneyland celebration was a testament to the couple’s love for creating meaningful and largescale memories with their children.

A Disney-Themed Celebration at Home

After a magical day at Disneyland, the Kardashian-Barker family continued the celebration with a Disney-themed birthday party at home. Drawing inspiration from her Disney-themed baby shower, Kourtney brought the park’s signature treats and attractions to their residence. Guests enjoyed Disney-themed snacks, including pretzels, churros, and popcorn, alongside a unique take on Disneyland’s Jolly Holiday Combo of grilled cheese and tomato soup. To further elevate the Disney-inspired ambiance, the couple installed a vintage carousel, adding a touch of old-school amusement for family and friends. Rocky’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, shared a video of her riding a recreated iconic Disney carousel.

Kourtney’s stepdaughter, Alabama Barker, shared a glimpse of the impressive setup, describing the scene as “insane” in a November 1 Instagram Story. The special celebration marked a meaningful moment for Kourtney and Travis, reflecting their journey to parenthood together. Kourtney, who also shares three children with ex Scott Disick, expressed how grateful she is for the life she and Travis have built with Rocky. “Everything we’ve been through to get to this moment, it just feels so surreal,” she previously shared on Hulu’s, “The Kardashians”, in June 2024.

This celebration was not only a tribute to Rocky’s first year but also a testament to Kourtney and Travis’s enduring love for each other and their blended family. From Disney-filled moments in the Anaheim parks to a more lavishly intimate party at home, Rocky’s first birthday was a magical day for the entire family, reinforcing Kourtney’s life filled with love, family, and Disney magic.