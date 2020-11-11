How to Get a Free Donut & Coffee at Krispy Kreme on Veterans Day 2020

Krispy Kreme goers can pick up a free donut and coffee on Veterans Day 2020, but here is how.

According to Military Benefits Info, Krispy Kreme is saying “thank you” to veterans and active military members by giving each of them a free donut and coffee on November 11, 2020. And, if you’re looking for a location “near me”, diners can search for restaurant locations by using the Krispy Kreme shop finder.

Krispy Kreme Has New Donut Flavors

Krispy Kreme recently added a couple of new flavors into the mix on their menu. For a limited time of just two weeks, the Original Glazed doughnut will be covered in a Caramel Glaze, according to Krispy Kreme. This will be available through November 22, 2020. Another new treat is the Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnut. Krispy Kreme describes this donut as, “A Caramel Glazed doughnut dipped in decadent caramel icing and topped with salted caramel crunch.”

Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, released the following statement to Fox News about the release of the new caramel flavors, “There are a lot of caramel lovers out there and if you’re one of them, this doughnut is going to blow your mind. It’s incredibly delicious and you’re going to need to take a moment for yourself and just be one with caramel awesomeness. It’s been a year, to say the least. You’ve earned it.”

The Caramel doughnuts are not available at the Times Square location, or in Hawaii and Connecticut stores.

Additional donut flavors on the Krispy Kreme menu right now include but are not limited to Pumpkin Spice, Reese’s Classic Doughnut, Maple Iced Glaze, Glazed Cinnamon and New York Cheesecake.

Krispy Kreme is also selling merchandise and collectibles on its website.

Krispy Kreme Isn’t the Only Store Offering Free Donuts & Coffee

On Veterans Day, many restaurants offer discounts and free items. With that said, Krispy Kreme is not the only company giving away free donuts and coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving out a free donut of your choice on Veterans Day to veterans and active duty military, according to a Dunkin’ Donuts press release. In addition to giving out free donuts, Dunkin’ is also getting together with the organization A Million Thanks to send out thank you letters to those serving and who have served their country.

Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’, released this statement, “We’re pleased to once again partner with A Million Thanks to recognize veterans and offer free donuts as a small token of our thanks for all the courageous members of our armed forces, past and present. At Dunkin’, we are committed to honoring the dedicated members of our military, not just on Veterans Day but year-round. We’re proud to keep our heroes running, at home and at our restaurants on active military bases around the world.”

As for coffee handouts on Veterans Day, USA Today reported that Biggby Coffee, Starbucks, Casey’s General Store, Einstein Bros. Bagels are all giving out free cofee to vets and active members of the military.

