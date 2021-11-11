How to Get a Free Donut & Coffee at Krispy Kreme on Veterans Day

It’s Veterans Day 2021 and many American businesses are celebrating by offering veterans and active-duty military members free products or discounts today. One of those places is Krispy Kreme. The chain is giving out free coffee and donuts to eligible customers today.

Veterans Can Get Free Brewed Coffee & a Donut From Krispy Kreme Today

Heavy confirmed with a Krispy Kreme media relations spokesperson that veterans and active service members will receive one small brewed coffee, which can be hot or iced, along with a free donut of their choice. The offer is only valid on November 11.

Customers are not required to make a purchase. There is a limit of one coffee and one donut per customer. Krispy Kreme noted on its website that the deal cannot be used to get a donut at a grocery store or convenience store.

Veterans and military members must present a military ID to receive the freebie. To receive the offer, customers have to either come inside the store or go through the drive-thru. It cannot be redeemed online or through Krispy Kreme’s rewards app.

To find a Krispy Kreme location near you, check out the list of stores on the company’s website. Krispy Kreme also has an online tool that you can use here.

As USA Today reports, non-military customers can still cash in on a free glazed donut through the rest of the calendar year. Krispy Kreme has been offering a free donut to customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

Dunkin’ Has Seasonal Donuts on the Menu

Krispy Kreme is currently offering a series of seasonal donuts. As the company noted on its website, veterans and active service members are not limited in their choice of free donut. They can have any donut that is available in a specific store and that includes the seasonal treats.

The donuts listed as “limited time only” on Krispy Kreme’s website include: