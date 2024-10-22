Kristin Cavallari Urges Ex-Husband Jay Cutler to Get ‘Help’ After DUI

The “Hills” star Kristin Cavallari is speaking out about her ex-husband Jay Cutler’s DUI arrest, according to her podcast.

Cavallari made the comments on the October 22 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. She made it clear that she recorded the podcast before Cutler’s arrest.

“I wanted to hop on here and just let you guys know that this episode was recorded right before a very public incident that happened last week with my ex-husband, so just keep that in mind as you’re listening,” she said on the podcast.

“I will not be commenting on what happened,” she added. “I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best, and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs, but that’s the only thing I will be saying about it publicly.”

CNN reported that Cutler retired from football in 2017 to work as a television analyst.

Jay Cutler Was Arrested After Being Accused of Rear-Ending a Car, Reports Say

According to Page Six, Cavallari and Cutler, the former NFL quarterback, were married for seven years, before separating in 2020. They have three kids together, ages 12, 10, and 8.

According to TMZ, an arrest report in Tennessee accuses Cutler of DUI. Police said they responded to a call “about a White Ram that had allegedly rear-ended a car and had attempted to pay off the other driver with $2,000 so they wouldn’t call the police,” TMZ reported.

Police said they found Cutler “staggering around, slurring his speech and smelling of alcohol,” TMZ reported, and police say they also found a rifle and a loaded Glock handgun in his vehicle.

Kristin Cavallari Has Been Open About Difficulties in Her Marriage to Jay Cutler, Reports Say

According to US Weekly, Cavallari discussed her relationship with Cutler in a book.

“We balanced each other out nicely, me being very outgoing and Jay more reserved,” Cavallari recalled in the 2016 book, Balancing in Heels. “Jay told me he loved me weeks into our relationship and told me he wanted to marry me after only 2 months. It all happened quickly, but it made sense: He was exactly what I was looking for. I wanted a man, a real man. … Eight months after our meeting came the ring.”

She briefly ended their engagement over conflicts of her desire to keep working, US Weekly reported.

According to US, Cavallari spoke about the couple’s relationship issues on her E! television show.

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great,” Cavallari said in 2019, according to US Weekly. “But actually, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage … It’s ups and downs.”

“Jay and I have problems … I’ve always been very vocal about that,” Cavallari said at that time, according to US. “We have to work at our relationship, so hearing him say that we’re perfect is kind of silly to me. We definitely have issues.” The couple was also embroiled in affair rumors, although Cavallari indicated that she never believed that rumors Cutler had an affair behind her back were true, US Weekly reported.