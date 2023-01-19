Reality TV Star Confirms Night Out With Tyler Cameron Was a Date

A reality TV star is confirming that her night out with former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron was a date.

Kristin Cavallari, 34, confirmed to Stephen Colletti in a video for their “Dear Media” show that the pair had gone on a date, according to the video posted on the Instagram page for Bachelor Nation Scoop.

The page wrote in the caption with the video post, “Kristin Cavallari confirms she was on a date with Tyler Cameron on New Years 😆”

She was the star of “Very Cavallari” and is divorced from former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, with whom she has three children, according to People Magazine.

Kristin Cavallari Says Her Last Date Was ‘Public’

“Who is the last person you went on a date with?” Colletti asked Cavallari the video.

“It’s so funny to me how I get all of these questions every time, and you get the simplest stuff,” Cavallari responded in the video posted on January 18, 2023.

“My last date was public, so if you really want to know, I guess you can Google it.”

She then took a drink and said, “I’ll sip so I don’t actually have to say it.” She confirmed the date occurred on New Year’s weekend.

“Cheers to that,” Colletti said. “I don’t get flustered Stephen,” Cavallari said. “Yes, you do,” he responded.

According to Page Six, Cavallari, who also starred on “The Hills,” and Cameron were spotted “getting cozy” at a New Year’s Eve party with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.

In her “Back to the Beach” podcast, Cavallari recently revealed she doesn’t want to date athletes anymore.

“Here’s my deal. I dated a hockey player. For me, now in my life where I’m at, it’s more about schedules. So baseball, they’re gone all the time. Basketball, they’re gone all the time. Football’s reasonable. Hockey, they’re gone a lot, but it’s doable,” she said on the podcast.

She continued, “To be honest, I don’t want to say anything I’m going to end up regretting, but I don’t think I want to date another athlete. I’ve done that. I want to leave that in the past.”

Cameron & Cavallari Were Spotted Hanging Out Together in Miami Previously

Cavallari also confirmed to E! News that she met up with Cameron in November in Miami, Florida.

She told E! News that she was in Miami for her best friend’s bachelorette party and had a reunion with Cameron. She told the site, “I love Tyler,” but did not confirm a romance at that time.

“Listen, when I am dating someone and I’m in a serious relationship, I’ll be the first one to shout it from the rooftops,” she told E! News. “Until then, I’m not going to comment on my love life. Your girl’s having fun!”

They had appeared to flirt with each other during an episode of E! News’ “Daily Pop” in February 2022, E! News reported.

