Beauty Pageant Finalist ‘Pureed’ in Blender, Strangled by Husband: Report

Kristina Joksimovic was a Miss Switzerland finalist who police believe was strangled by her husband and pureed in a blender, according to BZ Basel.

According to E! News, Joksimovic “won the title of Miss Northwest Switzerland in 2007. She entered the nationwide competition that same year, losing the crown to Amanda Ammann.”

The local Swiss news site BZ Basel reported that the homicide occurred in Binningen, Switzerland. Although it occurred on February 13, a new court ruling on September 9 revealed the graphic details of the homicide, including that the husband, who unsuccessfully was trying to get released from prison, “is said to have strangled his wife and then chopped up the body.”

A Basel-Landschaft police press release said “The victim was identified in the alleged homicide on February 13, 2024, in Binningen. It is a 38-year-old woman who was married to the alleged perpetrator (male, 41 years old).”

“The alleged perpetrator was arrested on site by the Basel-Landschaft police. The Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor’s office is conducting a criminal investigation against the man and has applied to the Compulsory Measures Court for pre-trial detention. The couple’s two children are looked after,” the police news release added.

According to the autopsy report, the body “was dismembered in the laundry room with a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears. Several body parts were then chopped up with a hand blender, pureed, and dissolved in a chemical,” BZ Basel reported.

The Swiss news site 20 Minutes wrote, “The industrial hand blender he used, which he had purchased for a scout house in Thun, happened to already be in the basement.”

The husband was not named in a police press release, but his name has been given as Thomas, according to LBC. A friend told the media, “To me, they seemed like the perfect family,” LBC reported.

Kristina Joksimovic Worked as a Model as Well as Participating in the Miss Switzerland Pageant, Reports Say

The BBC described Joksimovic as a “former model and Miss Switzerland finalist,” adding that the murder occurred near Basel, Switzerland. According to LBC, she had transitioned to become a “catwalk coach,” helping other models and beauty pageant contestants.

A 2007 profile in the Swiss site 20 Minutes revealed Joksimovic “played foot volleyball and loved documentaries and reading. She described herself as down-to-earth and said the 2001 movie ‘Blow’ with Johnny Depp is one of her favorite movies,” People reported.

The Federal Court ruling shows the husband confessed to murdering his wife but told police she “previously attacked him with a knife” and then said he found his wife dead and “dismembered her in the laundry room,” BZ Basel reported. However, forensiv evidence repudiated the husband’s self-defense claims, the Swiss newspaper reported.

20 Minutes reported that there is evidence the husband suffers from a mental illness. According to 20 Minutes, the court documents describe the homicide as “planned and systematic.”

The Husband Has a Previous History of Domestic Violence, Reports Say

The husband had a previous history of domestic violence, BZ Basel reported, adding that police believed the husband showed a “noticeably high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness after killing his wife.”

According to 20 Minutes, the husband’s previous partner accused him of running over her foot with his car when he lived in Bern, Switzerland.

The Swiss news site reported that the husband was also accused of being violent toward his wife in the past, and she was trying to leave him. “Photos of the victim with previous strangulation marks” exist, according to 20 Minutes. The site added that the husband remains in custody but charges have not yet been filed against him.