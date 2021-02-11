Krystal on ‘My 600 Lb Life’

Tonight, Krystal Hall will appear on an all-new episode of My 600 Lb Life.

The series chronicles the experience of overweight individuals on their quest to shed the pounds. In each episode, the individuals visit Houston doctor Dr. Nowzaradan, a surgeon who offers patients gastric bypass surgery or a gastrectomy if they lose enough weight to qualify for the procedures.

What do we know about Krystal Hall? Will Dr. Now help her on her journey to lose weight?

Read on.

Krystal Opens up About Her Uncontrolled Eating Habit

On tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb Life, Hall opens up about her food addiction, and how she struggles every day to control her eating habits.

During an interview with cameras, Hall explains that she is diabetic and also suffers from high blood pressure. On top of that, she has major stomach issues and nerve damage from the years of what she describes as “abuse”. “I’m stuck to where my body can’t handle much now,” Hall admits.

She relies on her husband, Freelin, to help cater to her needs, which she admits is exhausting for him. Hall says that her husband has become her caretaker.

When Hall’s husband is interviewed, he also admits he feels more like Krystal’s caretaker than her husband. However, he feels bad for her. “I love her, so I do it.”

Hall Suffers From PCOS

Hall says that even though she doesn’t like showering, she hates looking at herself in the mirror even more. “I don’t want to see my reflection because I hate my body.”

She explains that in the mornings, she has to shave because she suffers from PCOS, or Polycystic ovary syndrome. “It causes hair growth in random places on your body,” she says. “For me, that’s on my face.”

“When I have to shave myself, I feel so disgusting. I feel like I’m not a female.”

Hall says that she wishes she could go back and change things, but she knows she can’t.

Hall Discusses Her Childhood

As a toddler, Hall’s weight was normal. Her weight gain began around age five. She says that was when she began to be sexually assaulted by a family member– the abuse lasted until age 13. “After that, my life was never the same.”

Hall says she never revealed her secret to anyone. And things got progressively worse– later in her life, Hall was physically abused by a man her mother was dating. “He was physically abusive to me and my sisters… when my mom wasn’t around, he would beat all of us. And then his brother would come and do even worse to us.”

Hall lived in constant terror, and food slowly became an escape for her.

When Hall was ten, she weighed in at 250 pounds. “I never thought it was a big deal,” she explains– until she started to get bullied at school.

When she was 13, Hall weighed 350 pounds. On My 600 Lb Life, Hall hopes she can become a healthier individual, and rely less on her family.

Will Hall be able to drop some weight with the help of Dr. Now? Will she be eligible for surgery, to begin with?

Find out on tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb Life on TLC at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Something Happened to This American Idol Star’s Face

