Is Lady Gaga a Democrat or a Republican?

Lady Gaga is set to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 59th Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony where President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office to become President of the United States. The singer actively supported the former Vice President’s bid for the White House and has long endorsed Democratic candidates.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lady Gaga Prays for Peace Ahead of Inauguration

Ahead of her performance at the inauguration, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share her prayer inside the Capitol.

“I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” the Grammy and Oscar winner wrote. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

Her call for non-violence comes just weeks after supporters of President Donald Trump infiltrated the U.S. Capitol building over his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Lady Gaga’s Father Supported Trump After Trump Criticized the Singer

After Lady Gaga posted a video directed at Trump declaring “I’m voting for America,” ahead of Biden campaign stops, the Republican president criticized her.

“Now he’s got Lady Gaga,” People reported Trump saying at an Avoca, Pennsylvania rally. “Lady Gaga – is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga.”

Her father, Joe Germanotta, then seemingly issued his public support for Trump, tagging him on Twitter with “2020.” According to People, he then wrote, “You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political.”

The tweets have since been removed.

Despite their conflicting views on the outgoing president, Germanotta is expressing his pride in his daughter’s upcoming performance at the inauguration.

“I’m extremely proud that she’s able to participate,” Germanotta told Fox News. “I’m looking forward to watching it.”

The news outlet confirmed he would not be in attendance.

“I hope everybody stays happy, safe and it’s a calm day,” he said of her performance so soon after the Capitol riots.

Though, he does have “normal fears that a father would have any time my daughter performs.”

Lady Gaga Has a Long History of Supporting Democratic Nominees

. @realDonaldTrump you divided us with hateful language & fear . I love everyone in this country and I vote for @HillaryClinton to unite us. pic.twitter.com/ae9EImWJRo — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 6, 2016

While Lady Gaga has actively campaigned for the Biden and Kamala Harris ticket, the 2020 election is hardly the first time she has gotten involved in politics.

She supported Hillary Clinton at multiple rallies, including her final one in North Carolina the evening before the 2016 election.

Ahead of election day, the performer tweeted, “[Donald Trump] you divided us with hateful language & fear. I love everyone in this country and I vote for [Hillary Clinton].”

She had also previously attended fundraisers for former President Barack Obama, a meeting which the former world leader admits was intimidating.

“She was wearing 16-inch heels. She was eight feet tall. It was a little intimidating,” Obama said at the Human Rights Campaign gala in 2011, according to ABC News. The duo met for the first time at one of his re-election fundraising events.

