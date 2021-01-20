Who Is the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Performer at the Inauguration?

The inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris boasts some big-name stars — and Lady Gaga is kicking things off with what is sure to be a soaring version of the National Anthem. It is not her first time performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” She previously performed it for the New York City Pride Rally in 2013 and for Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Lady Gaga Campaigned For Biden

Lady Gaga praises Joe Biden, encourages voting and plays music at 2020 Biden campaign rallyLady Gaga praises Joe Biden, encourages voting, and plays music at a 2020 Biden campaign rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 2020-11-03T03:29:53Z

In the run-up to the November 3 election, Lady Gaga appeared with Biden at a drive-in campaign rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. At the rally, she gave a speech and also performed two of her hits, “Shallow” and “You and I.”

“Gloves off ’cause it’s a fight. It’s a fight for what you believe in … this is not political, this is not red or blue. This is about heart and I know people in Pennsylvania — I used to live here, Joe’s from here — you got a lot of heart. This is not a ‘Shallow’ people. And I’m gonna sing this song hoping the whole state can hear me,” she said during her speech before performing the song of the same name.

I’ve known Joe for a long time. I remember when I was hanging out with him one day and I was like, ‘So, you’re gonna run for president, right?’ and we had a little talk and then he did it. I was like, ‘Listen, we need you because we need someone who is going to bring us all together for this moment, this very important moment,” said Gaga. “It’s going to be very clear what this country is tomorrow, so you gotta go out and vote.”

The Inaugural Committee Wants to Unify The Country

Lady Gaga – Star-Spangled Banner (Live at Super Bowl 50)Lady Gaga performs “The Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 50 (February 7, 2016) Follow Lady Gaga: http://www.facebook.com/ladygaga http://twitter.com/ladygaga http://www.instagram.com/ladygaga http://www.snapchat.com/ladygaga http://vevo.ly/U0XCSF 2016-02-12T16:00:01Z

In a press release when the inaugural committee announced the lineup of performers, committee CEO Tony Allen said that the committee is “thrilled” about the lineup and that this group of artists represents “one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration.”

He continued, “[The performers] are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation.”

Other performers include Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks for the inauguration itself, then in primetime, the networks will air a special called Celebrating America, which is being hosted by Tom Hanks and will feature performances from Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and Justin Timberlake.

The three major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, and NBC — will be offering coverage of the inauguration beginning at 7 a.m. ET. Additionally, BET, CNBC, CNN, C-Span, Fox News, HLN, and MSNBC will also feature coverage during the daytime and primetime hours. PBS will not have coverage during the day, but it will carry the primetime special.

The 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden will start at noon ET on Wednesday, January 20 in Washington DC.

