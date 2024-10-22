Lamar Odom Says Liam Payne Might Have Been ‘Hearing Voices’

Lamar Odom, a former NBA player and recovering addict, spoke to TMZ on October 21 about his experience with drugs following the release of a toxicology report that revealed a deadly combination of substances in the system of the late singer Liam Payne. The report, which followed Payne’s death after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, highlighted the presence of a strong drug cocktail known as “pink cocaine.” This mixture included ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy—substances that Odom admits he has used during his own struggles with addiction.

“I’ve done a lot of things I’m not ashamed of because it’s my testimony,” Odom expressed. “I hope this is a wakeup call to everyone in the industry,” He added.

Odom, now committed to helping others through his Odom Recovery Group, shared his insights on how such drugs could lead to dangerous mental states, such as hallucinations, auditory delusions and overall disorientation. Comparing his own previous experiences, Odom expressed concern that these substances might have contributed to Payne’s fatal fall.

The Dangers of ‘Pink Cocaine’ & Fan Reaction

According to TMZ, the toxicology report from Argentine authorities revealed that the former One Direction member, Payne, had a combination of potent drugs in his system, including “pink cocaine”—a blend of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy. Odom, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, shared that he had personal experience with each of these substances, as well as with more commonly known drugs like cocaine and crack.

One fan took to X to emphasize the power of the drug. “‘Pink cocaine’ is basically a mixture of hallucinogenic drugs. In the moment of his death he REALLY couldn’t tell reality from illusions…he NEEDED help not to be sent up to his room…this is heartbreaking.”

From Odom’s perspective, he shared that these substances can profoundly alter a person’s mental state, sometimes causing severe hallucinations or delusions. He recounted that during his years of addiction, he often experienced hearing voices in his head. Odom believes that similar hallucinations might have contributed to Payne’s behavior before his fall, suggesting that the singer could have been disoriented by the drugs in his system.

Odom’s insights align with one theory held by police, which posits that Payne’s fall may have been influenced by a drug-induced state. Police are also investigating the Casa Sur hotel staff in Palermo, Argentina, suspecting that they may have provided the “Strip That Down” singer with drugs. As authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, Odom’s reflections provide a personal account of the mental effects that can result from the use of many substances.

A Call for Awareness & Change in Hollywood

Now leading Odom Recovery Group, the two-time NBA Champion aims to use his experience to guide others toward sobriety. In his comments about Payne, he expressed hope that the singer’s tragic passing could serve as a critical reminder for those in Hollywood and beyond about the dangers of substance abuse. Odom acknowledged that Payne had reportedly been sober earlier in the year, but the toxicology report showed that he had returned to using drugs. For Odom, this highlights the ongoing struggle that many face with addiction, even after periods of recovery.

Odom’s perspective comes from a place of lived experience—having survived a near-fatal overdose himself in 2015, he understands the challenges and the risks that accompany addiction. He hopes that by speaking out about Payne’s death, he can reach others who might be at risk of falling back into dangerous patterns of substance abuse.

As the entertainment industry and fans alike continue to grapple with the loss of mega pop star, Payne, Odom’s reflections serve as an awareness campaign for the dangers of “pink cocaine” and the importance of seeking help before it may be too late.