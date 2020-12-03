Landon Clements Addresses Cameran Eubanks’ Cheating Scandal

Former Southern Charm star Landon Clements is weighing in on Cameran Eubanks leaving the show and cheating allegations made against her husband, Jason Wimberly. Eubanks – who has appeared on the show since its beginning – announced in May that she would not be returning to Southern Charm.

Eubanks announced her departure shortly after AllAboutTeTea.com posted a story alleging her husband had been having a two-year affair with a Charleston makeup artist. Eubanks and Wimberly share a 3-year-old daughter Palmer Corinne. The two have been married since 2014, and Wimberly rarely appeared on Southern Charm.

The 36-year-old reality star has denied the allegations and that they affected her decision to leave. Eubanks posted a lengthy statement to Instagram on May 13. “It has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written… some of which pertain to my marriage,” Eubanks wrote in her statement. Wimberly and his alleged mistress have both denied the affair as well.

Landon Clements Is Siding With Cameran Eubanks

Clements appeared on an episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast on Tuesday, December 1. Clements starred on the Charleston show from seasons two through four. She has since moved to Los Angeles, but she isn’t totally leaving the Southern Charm drama behind.

When asked if she thought Eubanks left the show amid the affair rumors, Clements said she didn’t think they played a factor in her decision. “I think she actually had left before those rumors started,” Clements said on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Fellow cast member Kathryn Dennis claimed she heard the rumor and began telling others about it during the current season of Southern Charm. Clements stood up for Eubanks and suggested that Dennis began the rumors, because she knew Eubanks wouldn’t be on the show. “I think that’s why Kathryn thought that it would be fine for her to take a shot, because she wasn’t going to have to actually answer to it with Cam,” she explained.

Clements added that she’s sure the other cast members have Eubanks’ back as well. “But obviously we’re all very super close and I’m sure Craig [Conover] called her the second after that was filming and was like, ‘Hey, Kathryn just said all of this on camera,'” she said on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

She continued saying, “It’s just vile…she’ll do anything to stay relevant. And in the limelight, she hasn’t really created any sort of life for herself outside the show. When your whole life is wrapped up in that, then you have to always bring all the drama and bring all of this…It doesn’t need to be a storyline because she’s physically not on the show.”

Clements Commented When Eubanks Decided to Leave

When Eubanks announced she would no longer be appearing on Southern Charm, many fans and cast members were sad to see her go. One fan commented on her farewell post, “You are the VOICE of Southern charm! You are the humour! You are the friend that carried the whole entire friend group! You will be truly missed!”

Clements – who left the Bravo series in 2017 – posted an Instagram photo after Eubanks announced her departure. Clements posted a photo of herself and Eubanks in a boat and wrote in the caption, “from the first time Cameran Eubanks and I filmed together just the two of us. I’m so sad to see the events of the last few days but it’s true what they say one bad apple can ruin the whole bunch. We enjoyed making this show for y’all and love our little town so much! I’m thankful for all the friendships I made while filming #SouthernCharm and am really proud of these girls for walking away from it all to find their true happiness.”

