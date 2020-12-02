Landon Clements Shades Kathryn Dennis on Southern Charm

During a recent podcast appearance, former Southern Charm star Landon Clements slammed Kathryn Dennis.

While appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Clements shaded Dennis while talking about star Cameran Eubanks‘ exit. According to The Sun, Eubanks’ husband was accused of having an affair with a woman named Rebecca Leigh Wash a few months ago. While both Wash and Eubanks have denied the allegations, many think that it was actually Dennis who started the rumor.

“I think she actually had left before those rumors started,” Clements said about Eubanks’ recent exit from the show. “And I think that’s why Kathryn thought that she, it would be fine for her to take a shot because she wasn’t going to have to actually answer to it with Cam. But obviously we’re all very super close and I’m sure Craig called her the second after that was filming and was like, ‘Hey, Kathryn just said all of this on camera.’ It’s just vile…she’ll do anything to stay relevant and in the limelight. She hasn’t really created any sort of life for herself outside the show. When your whole life is wrapped up in that, then you have to always bring all the drama and bring all of this, even if it means just destroying other people.”

Landon Clements was a cast member on Southern Charm during seasons 2-4.

Cameran Eubanks Said That the Rumors Were ‘a Ploy for Ratings’

After the rumors came out about Eubanks and her husband, she released a statement to Instagram saying that the rumors were just a “ploy for ratings.” Eubanks wrote, “My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage. Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings and that’s it.”

Eubanks continued, “ What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me. He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight.”

Kathryn Dennis Has Slammed Landon Clements Before

Even though Clements threw some shade at Dennis, Dennis has done the same in the past. During an April 2017 interview with People, Dennis responded to Clements talking negatively about her going to rehab. Dennis said about Clements, “She’s pretty ballsy and kind of an idiot because the things she says are such a polarizing, dramatic version of what someone ever could say. The fact that she said that is so pathetic because she’s grabbing at straws to remain relevant.”

Dennis continued, telling People, “And to especially target someone that is going through a process that’s not only difficult regarding the rehab … it’s sheer obviousness what her intentions are, and I think she projects those onto me. Because what did she do in L.A.? She found herself a rich husband who decided to divorce her. And now she’s in Charleston doing the same thing.”

