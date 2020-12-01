Former Southern Charmer Questions Austen Kroll & Madison LeCroy’s Relationship

Former Southern Charm cast member Landon Clements is spilling her thoughts on the current season. Clements appeared on seasons two through four of the Charleston reality series. Since the show, she has moved to Los Angeles, but hasn’t totally moved on from the show.

Clements appeared on an episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast on Tuesday, December 1 where she commented on the newest Southern Charm season. She gave her opinions on the Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll, and John Pringle love triangle.

Last month, Clements returned home to Charleston for a quick trip and even stopped by new cast member John Pringle’s birthday party. She noted that LeCroy was not in attendance. When it came to her relationship with Kroll, Clements confessed she had her doubts about the longevity of their relationship.

“I mean, you know, if he becomes Budweiser maybe, but I don’t know, I just, she is very mature, very driven,” Clements said on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef. “And I don’t know, I mean, I think that they obviously cared about each other a lot, but is it in the long haul? I don’t know. I don’t know if Austin wants to get married and have kids or what he’s looking forward to, but it has been sweet seeing him with Hudson and you know, he, I could see him being a good dad or uncle or whatever.”

Clements Dished on a New Cast Member

When asked if she had been watching the new season of Southern Charm, Landon Clements admitted she’s, “been watching for sure.” Clements also revealed how she feels about new cast member, Leva Bonaparte.

“I’ve been watching Leva for a really long time and I think it’s awesome,” Clements said on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “You know, we always wanted her to be on the show and be more involved. We filmed at her location since the beginning and Lamar [her husband], so awesome. I haven’t met their little baby yet, but he’s just so cute.”

Bonaparte and her husband own a variety of Charleston bars, restaurants, and lounges. The Southern Charm crew often hangs out at the hot spots.

Clements added, “I’m really glad to see them show like women working, and like, she is really like hustling everyday and she’s able to have her husband and her baby and her mom and sisters. And like, I always wanted to be portrayed more that way. But for whatever reason, they didn’t want to show the dynamic of me working. And it worked better that I was just waiting around for a husband, which was so not the case.”

Clements Isn’t the Only One Questioning LeCroy & Kroll’s Relationship

Ever since Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy began dating before season 6, their relationship has caused arguments, drama, and plenty of storylines. Kroll’s best friends and fellow cast members Shep Rose and Craig Conover have both vocalized their disapproval of their relationship.

Most recently, Southern Charm matriarch Patricia Altschul has hinted that LeCroy she can do better than Kroll. “She is very career driven, she’s ambitious and he is so… lackadaisical,” Altschul said about LeCroy and Kroll during an episode. “He’s in three stores in Charleston. This is not Budweiser. Madison deserves Budweiser.” Altschul is referring to Kroll’s brewing company Kings Calling Brewing Co.

After watching the Southern Charm episode, Kroll spoke out about the socialite’s actions. “I was definitely disappointed to see that, but not entirely floored, right?” Kroll told ET.

