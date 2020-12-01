Former Southern Charm Star Calls Out Bravo Producers

During a recent podcast appearance, former Southern Charm star Landon Clements put Bravo producers on blast.

While appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Clements explained why she called the show’s producers after last season’s finale. “Last season they ended the whole show with a photo of Ashley and I. I haven’t been on it in three seasons. I actually called [the producers]. I was like, guys, you’re gonna use me to like drag a storyline, maybe at least ask me? It was just kind of like, what are you doing? I’ve literally moved away to not be involved.”

Clements continued, telling Yontef, “Literally no one answered or replied. They were like, uh … It’s one of those things. Either you’re in or you’re out. There’s no like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to drop by and say hey.’ It’s like, you drop by and say hey and you’ve opened Pandora’s box to be a punching bag or to be this or that.”

Clements was a cast member of Southern Charm during seasons 2-4.

Landon Clements Left the Show to Move to California

After Clements finished filming for Season 4, she moved out to sunny California. “It wasn’t really about filming or not filming, it was just what I wanted out of my life,” Clements told People at the time. “I love real estate and the hospitality … That’s what I sort of wanted to get back into. I know that if I want to get to the next level of things, I really need to get to work and be with people who believe in me, and training with them all summer has helped me so much.”

Clements continued, “I love Charleston, but it’s a tiny little town, so it’s hard to keep oneself really busy. I just wanted to get back to California and the West Coast. When we finished filming last season’s show, I came back in March, and I had to do a bunch of classes because I let my real estate license lapse in California, so I had to basically go back to school, which I kind of loved.”

Landon Clements Revealed She Has a New Boyfriend

While appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Clements also revealed that she has a new boyfriend. “We’ve been friends for a few years, but pretty much is got serious in the lockdown,” Clements said on the podcast.

Clements continued, “You go through something like this with someone and you’re like, well, wow, you really are there for the tough times. And you know, before it was all just like parties and having fun. Anyone can stick around for that, but when it gets serious and I’ve been struggling with my business, you know, he’s having to diversify all of his things. You go through some real-life things with people and then you’re like, well, maybe we can go through more than just a quarantine, or maybe we can like build on all of this. And so I think, had we not had the quarantine that we probably would have just still been casually dating. Now it’s gotten kind of serious, and you know, we’re really happy.”

