LARQ on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Justin Wang took his company, LARQ, and its products to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors on the show.

According to the episode synopsis, “an entrepreneur from Foster City, California, is thirsty for a good deal after presenting his high-tech, self-cleaning water bottle on Shark Tank.”

The entrepreneur was able to pitch his product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner.

Here’s what you should know about LARQ on Shark Tank:

1. LARQ Is a Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

LARQ is a self-cleaning water bottle that also purifies water.

According to the company website, the bottle is more efficient and effective than regular water bottles, bottles with filters, and mercury-based UV pens.

The LARQ bottle, according to the website, purifies water, eradicates bacteria and viruses, keeps bottle clean, is mercury-free, BPA and plastic-free, long-lasting, does not need replacement filters, and has a battery that will last for one month.

2. The Company Launched in 2018

LARQ launched in 2018, according to TechCrunch. Since then, as of September 2020, the company has sold over 75,000 bottles and has gotten contracts with both Nordstrom and Bloomingdales.

In September 2020, the company announced that they received $10 million in funding, which followed another round of funding that the company had already gone through. One notable investor is NBA star Draymond Green. Altogether, they had raised $15.7 million by September 2020.

It’s possible these investments will be a problem for the Sharks, depending on what percentage of the company they are offered.

3. The Bottle Uses the World’s First Portable Digital Water Purification System

According to the company website, the LARQ bottles use the world’s first portable digital water purification system.

The bottle also uses a rechargeable lithium-polymer battery that keeps going as well as UV-C LEDs that last 40 times longer than conventional mercury-based UV technology.

“LARQ’s proprietary and patented PureVis UV-C LED technology is the most advanced in the world,” the website reads. “We’ve done the science to help you drink brilliantly.”

The bottles and purifiers are chemical-free, mercury and ozone-free and do not need replacement filters.

4. The Bottle Is Made to Be Used Anywhere

The LARQ self-cleaning bottles are made to be used anywhere, whether that is at home, at work, or on the go. In 2020, The Today Show published a review of the bottle that praised the ease of using it around the house.

The LARQ Bottle Pure Vis bottle keeps water cold for 24 hours and can keep water hot for 12 hours. It purifies water on the go, and it self-cleans every two hours, according to the company website.

Different types of the LARQ bottles are available for different types of situations.

5. LARQ Bottles Are Available to Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the LARQ bottles can be purchased on the company website. The LARQ Bottle PureVis is available in a number of different colors for $95 each.

The LARQ Bottle Movement PureVis, which is light as air, purifies water on the move and is ultra-lightweight and non-insulated. That bottle is available for $78 each. The original LARQ is the most affordable of the bottles, but it does not include the PureVis technology. Those bottles are available for $35.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if LARQ can get a deal from one of the Sharks.

