Larry Flynt’s Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Hustler’ Founder Die?

Larry Flynt, who founded “Hustler” magazine, died on February 10, 2021, as first reported by TMZ. He was 78.

Flynt, who turned out to be richer than his pornography publisher counterpart Hugh Hefner, according to Fortune, was born on November 1, 1942 in Salyersville, Kentucky. His cause of death stemmed from heart failure, TMZ reported.

The “Hustler” founder, who at one point owned eight Hustler strip clubs across the nation before he started the famous magazine, became paralyzed after a man named Joseph Paul Franklin shot him with a sniper outside a courthouse in Lawrenceville, Georgia on March 7, 1978. Two years later, he suffered a near-fatal stroke after becoming addicted to painkillers.

While recovering from the gunshot wound, Flynt was taking Valium, Percocet, Librium, Demerol, morphine, Percodan, and Dialdud pills on a daily basis. The stroke was caused by an overdose of his cocktail of pain medications and permanently affected his ability to speak clearly.

Between 1983 and 1994, Flynt underwent a series of DREZ laser surgeries to help heal the damaged nerves around his gunshot wounds.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Judy, who died from leukemia at age five. His wife, Althea Flynt, who was diagnosed with AIDS in 1983, and suffered from an addiction to drugs. She was found dead in the couple’s bathtub in 1987 at age 33. They were married for 11 years.

Flynt was married and divorced four more times. His second marriage to Kathlee M. Barr ended in 1971 after three years together. Next, he tied the know with Peggy Mathis. After three years of marriage, they separated in 1966. His fourth and final marriage to Mary ended in 1962.

Throughout his relationships, Flynt fathered three children: Theresa, Lisa, and Larry Flynt Jr.

What Causes Heart Failure?

As stated on Mayo Clinic’s official website, heart failure, which sometimes called congestive heart failure, “occurs when your heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. Certain conditions, such as narrowed arteries in your heart (coronary artery disease) or high blood pressure, gradually leave your heart too weak or stiff to fill and pump efficiently.”

Flynt, despite being paralyzed from the waist down, continued to live a full life following his 1978 murder attempt. He was the president of Larry Flynt Productions and remained active in the political sphere.

So I decided to do this…let's see what happens. pic.twitter.com/Xpy4qrwHU7 — Larry Flynt (@ImLarryFlynt) October 15, 2017

In 2017, Flynt made headlines after he offered $10 million for information leading to the impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

Flynt’s Legal Battles Inspired the Oscar-Nominated Film, ‘The People Vs. Larry Flynt’

Woody Harrelson starred as Flynt in the 1996 film, The People Vs. Larry Flynt, which was nominated for two Academy Awards. Even though the movie was based on his life, Columbia Pictures refused to give Flynt a ticket to the Oscars as executives feared the porn king would try to pull a vulgar stunt on live national television.

While Harrelson ended up giving Flynt his agent’s ticket to the 69th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, the Hustler TV producer had a plane circle the theatre with a message that read, “Columbia Pictures Sucks!”

The movie nabbed two Golden Globe Awards, Best Director of a Motion Picture for Milos Forman, and Best Screenplay for Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewkski.

