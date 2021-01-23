Larry King Survived Cancer, Heart Attack, a Stroke & Bypass Surgery

Larry King has died at age 87 after battling coronavirus. Over the years, he overcame cancers, a heart attack, stroke, bypass surgery & other health issues.

King’s death was announced on his official Twitter page, with a lengthy statement about his 63 years in news and entertainment. No cause of death has been revealed, but King’s death comes weeks after it was reported that he was sick with COVID-19. The Associated Press stated that King was moved into the ICU at a Los Angeles hospital on New Year’s Eve but that he was moved out of the ICU on January 4, 2021.

The longtime radio and TV host had dealt with many health problems in his life.

Larry King Survived Two Cancers

In 2017, a rep for King announced to CNN that he had been “diagnosed with stage 1 Adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer, through a routine chest examination.” His rep continued, “He immediately underwent a successful surgery to remove the upper lobe and lymph node. Larry returned to work two weeks later, having just celebrated his 60th year in broadcasting. He looks forward to working for another 60 years and thanks everyone for their well wishes!”

King was a former smoker.

But, this wasn’t the first time King was fighting cancer. In 1999, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which he beat.

Larry King Was In a Coma

King revealed that in 2019, he was in a coma following a stroke, according to USA Today. In November 2019, King revealed to Extra TV, “I had a stroke. Everything got better except my left foot and I have been rehabbing that every day, and they tell me I’ll be walking by Christmas … It’s been a rough year, I don’t remember anything since March – I had the stroke in March. I haven’t driven a car, but I’m back at work and that makes me feel great.”

King continued, “It’s been a long, hard ride. My head doctor said I have an incomparable spirit.”

In February 2020, King spoke with People about his outlook following his stroke and said, “I have less of a fear of dying now. I’m 86 and it is what it is. I just want to keep working until the end. I’d like to die at work – I’ll retire right there!”

Larry King Had Type 2 Diabetes

King was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 1995 and, according to the LA Times, a change in diet helped King with his health. King told the news outlet, ” I remain in good health. … I follow my doctor’s wishes, I take my prescription drugs, I take a lot of vitamins … Also, even at my advanced age, having two teenage boys keeps me young … I got a lot of things going for me. I got no complaints.”

He added, “I think I have natural stamina. I don’t know where that comes from.”

Larry King Had a Heart Attack at Age 53

When King was 53 years old, he suffered a heart attack and underwent bypass surgery. In an interview with the LA Times, King said that his heart attack prompted him to make some major lifestyle changes. He explained, “When I had the heart attack that scared me to death, I was 53 years old. I never smoked a cigarette again. I changed a lot of my habits. I lost a lot of weight. I’ve kept the weight down.”

In a 2015 interview with The Hill, King said revealed that his father died of a heart attack at age 46.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2011, King joked on Larry King: Dinner with Larry King, that he wanted to be frozen when he died. King said, “I wanna be frozen, on the hope that they’ll find whatever I died of and they’ll bring me back.”

READ NEXT: Larry King’s Estranged Wife, Family & Children