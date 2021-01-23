Larry King’s Death: Talk Show Host Battled COVID-19 & Lung Cancer before He Died

Larry King, the legendary talk show host, has died at the age of 87, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month and hospitalized for it.

The official statement of his death, which you can read below, did not release an official cause of death. However, according to NPR, King had recently been hospitalized with COVID-19. We have reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to obtain his official cause of death.

According to NBC4i, King had recently “undergone treatment for COVID-19” at the same hospital where he died. In addition, King uffered a host of medical problems in recent years. The television station reported that they included heart attacks, lung cancer, and diabetes. All of that made him a high-risk person for serious complications after getting COVID-19. he had a son who died of a heart attack and a daughter who died of lung cancer.

Here’s what you need to know about King’s COVID-19 battle:

King had Been Moved Out of the Intensive Care Unit But Was Hospitalized for COVID Less Than Three Weeks Before He Died

According to NBC4i, there had been signs that King was improving in his COVID-19 battle. Earlier in January, 2021, he was moved out of the intensive care unit, according to the Associated Press.

CNN reported that King was hospitalized with COVID-19 on January 2, 2021, 20 days before he died.

By Jan. 5, he had been moved out of intensive care and was breathing on his own, according to ABC 7. he was initially receiving oxygen.

According to CNN, King’s lung cancer diagnosis came in 2017; he also had a medical treatment related to angina in 2019. He started the Larry King Cardiac Foundation to help people with similar health issues.

Fox News reported that King “battled lung cancer, lived with Type 2 diabetes, survived multiple heart attacks and underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.”

The Official Death Announcement Said King Died at a Los Angeles Hospital

A statement posted to King’s official Twitter page read, “With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.”

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers and he was not wrong in that belief.”

According to the statement, “Larry’s interviews from his 25 year run on CNN’s Larry King Live and his Ora Media programs Larry King Now and Politicking With Larry King are consistently referenced by media outlets around the world and remain part of the historical record of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.”

The statement concluded, “Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry Jr., Chance, Cannon and the entire King family. Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for their privacy at this time.”

