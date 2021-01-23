Larry King Dead at 87

Larry King, the award-winning TV and radio host, died Saturday morning, January 23, at the age of 87, per his Twitter account. King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his account tweeted. No cause of death was given, but King had been hospitalized for more than a week with COVID-19, according to CNN.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” King’s official Twitter announced Saturday, January 23.

King was a nationally syndicated radio host, and he he was a prominent nightly house on CNN from 1985 through 2010. Over the years, King conducted various celebrity interviews, political debates and discussions. In total, he had an estimated 50,000 on-air interviews, per the Associated Press.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” his Twitter continued. “Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. King Battled Cancer

No cause of death has been given yet, but King suffered from various ailments, including lung cancer. King revealed he was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in September 2017, per Extra. “The reason I go public with it is to tell people, ‘Get a chest X-ray,’” he said. “If I had not had the chest X-ray, it would have progressed.”

2. King Suffered From Type-Two Diabetes

King was diagnosed with type-two diabetes in 1995, according to Diabetes.co.uk. King discussed his lifestyle balance with the disease with the LA Times in 2015 saying, “I’ll take a tiny little piece just to get a little sweetness in my mouth but I resist having more because I really think about living. I’m not ready to go yet. I’m too curious.”

3. King Had Heart Issues

King previously had a three-packs-a-day cigarette habit led to a major heart attack in 1987. Following the heart attack, King underwent a successful quintuple-bypass surgery.

4. King Had Five Kids

King had five children, but he leaves only three of them behind. Two of his kids, Andy and Chaia King, who died within weeks of each other, according to USA Today. Andy, 65, died “unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28” and Chaia, 51, “passed on August 20, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer,” he shared via Instagram.

5. King Was Married Eight Times