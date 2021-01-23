Larry King Was Married 8 Times

Larry King, the award-winning TV and radio host, died Saturday morning, January 23, at the age of 87, per his Twitter account. King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his account tweeted. No cause of death was given, but King had been hospitalized for more than a week with COVID-19, according to CNN.

Over the years, King was married eight times, to seven different women. He also had five kids with three of his wives. King’s first marriage began in 1952 when he was 18-years-old. In total, King had marriages with Freda Miller, Annette Kaye, Alene Akins, Mickey Sutphin, Sharon Lepore, Julie Alexander, and Shawn Southwick King, per People.

King Had Seven Shorter Marriages

King had multiple relationships with women. King married his high school sweetheart Freda Miller when he was 18 years-old. The two were married from 1952 to 1953, but the marriage was annulled by their disapproving parents, per People. King eventually moved on from Miller and married Annette Kaye in 1961, and they welcomed his first son, Larry Jr. in 1961. The marriage lasted less than one year, per People.

The same year he separated from Kaye in 1961, King married Alene Akins in 1961. Akins was a former Playboy bunny, and King adopted Akins’ son Andy after they married. The couple divorced in 2013. King then married Mickey Sutphin from 1964 to 1967.

King eventually made his way back to Akins and the two remarried from 1968 to 1971. During their second marriage, the two gave birth to their daughter, Chaia. Akins died in 2017, per USA Today. Andy and Chaia King died within weeks of each other, according to USA Today. Andy, 65, died “unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28” and Chaia, 51, “passed on August 20, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer,” he shared via Instagram in August 2020.

He continued meeting new women, and he married Sharon Lepore in 1976. King was married to the production assistant until 1983, per People. After, he met Julie Alexander, and the two married in 1989, making her his sixth wife. The marriage didn’t last, and they got divorced in 1992.

King Settled Down With Shawn Southwick King

The beloved television and radio host married Shawn Southwick King on September 5, 1997. The couple welcomed two sons together, Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20. The two were married for 22 years until Larry King filed for divorce in August 2019, per USA Today. He cited irreconcilable differences, and the date of separation is listed as June 6, 2019, per court documents obtained by People.

The couple also filed for divorce in 2010, but they initially reconciled. Earlier that year, the National Enquirer reported that Southwick King had been having an affair, per Page Six. The man later came forward and admitted to the affair, but the Kings decided to stay together.

In 2016, rumors circulated that Southwick King was having another affair. “It’s true, and Larry is completely embarrassed and anguished by all of this,” a source told People at the time. “He doesn’t know what to do.” Both the Kings denied the speculation. Southwick King has not yet publicly commented on her estranged husband’s death.

READ NEXT: Larry King Dead at 87