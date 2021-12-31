Watch Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream 2021-2022

Sin City definitely knows how to ring in the new year. Las Vegas puts on a spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks display over the Strip, a group effort from eight different casinos: the MGM Grand, The Stratosphere, Planet Hollywood, Caesar’s Palace, Aria, Treasure Island, Resorts World Las Vegas, and The Venetian.

Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream

After having to cancel the usual public fireworks display in 2020, Las Vegas is back with its biggest display ever, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. This year’s show’s theme is “Deuces Wild,” a nod to the year 2022. KTLA will be live-streaming the whole night starting at 9 p.m. local time and going until 12:30 a.m. local time (which is midnight through 3:30 a.m. Eastern time).

“The world has come to expect great things of Las Vegas, things that can’t be done anywhere else in the way that we do,” Jim Gibson, vice chairman of the Clark County Commission, said in a statement. “I am confident that America’s Party 2022 Deuces Wild will exceed expectations because what happens here only happens here.”

According to the Review Journal, the fireworks display includes “more than 11,500 custom pyrotechnics, controlled by more than 60 technicians and 70 support staff.” The show kicks off with “a pyrotechnic countdown racing up the Strat’s tower,” then goes into the fireworks display that includes “pastel colored-fireworks, special shapes and sweeping explosions across the Strip that shoot up like the Bellagio Fountains.”

New Year's Eve Fun Facts





Bet You Didn't Know: New Year's Eve | History Did you know that New Year's has not always been celebrated on January 1?

New Year’s Eve is the celebration that marks the end of the Gregorian calendar year. The Gregorian calendar was first introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 and he is who the calendar is named for, though January 1 as the start of the year actually dates back to Julius Caesar and his eponymous calendar, according to the History Channel.

The annual celebration has many names across the globe, including Calennig in Wales, Hogmanay in Scotland, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Kanun Novadgo Goda in Russia, Omisoka in Japan, and Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil.

According to Mental Floss, the first places to ring in the new year Tonga, Samoa and New Zealand, because they are located just west of the International Date Line. Howland Island and Baker Island of the United States are the very last places to celebrate because they are located just east of the International Date Line. What is interesting is that because the International Date Line zig-zags a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

The United States is known for ringing in the new year with “drops,” i.e. when some large object descends during a countdown. The most famous one is, of course, the ball drop in Times Square in New York City, but there are a bunch of other drops held nationwide, including A peach drop in Atlanta, Georgia; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis, Indiana; a conch shell drop in Key West, Florida, a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans; a potato drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona.

Fireworks displays are also very popular around the globe. Sydney, Australia famously holds a huge display in the harbor. Other cities that have notable fireworks displays include Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, London, England, Nashville, Las Vegas, and all across Canada.

