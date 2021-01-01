Watch Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Fireworks & Implosion Live Stream 2020-2021

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas, Nevada, has still found a creative way to usher in 2021. Instead of the usual fireworks display, the city is going to be blowing up a 2020 sign. A live stream is embedded below. There is also one fireworks display happening in the downtown Vegas area; details below.

KISS OFF 2020 LIVESTREAMJoin us virtually on December 31 at 11:45 p.m. PST as we livestream our countdown to midnight with DJ Vice and ring in 2021. #LasVegas #Vegas #KissOff2020 2020-12-30T19:52:39Z

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Wants to Look Forward to a Brighter 2021

The blowing up of a 2020 sign will be live-streamed on the LVCVAs website and social media channels. It will also feature a live DJ, a countdown to 2021, the demolition of the 2020 sign, and a contest to win a trip to Las Vegas.

“We know that celebrating New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas is a bucket-list item and a long-held tradition,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Although many visitors from around the country and the world will not be able to join us in person to turn the calendar, this virtual event will allow us to share our enthusiasm and excitement with Vegas fans near and far as we look toward a brighter 2021.”

The virtual event will last about 15 minutes.

There Will Also Be Downtown Fireworks

What to expect from Las Vegas' only New Year's Eve fireworks showWhat to expect from Las Vegas' only New Year's Eve fireworks show 2020-12-29T14:54:13Z

With the LVCVA-sponsored fireworks canceled this year, the downtown Plaza Hotel’s fireworks display is the only display in town. The hotel told the Review-Journal there will be viewing options onsight, observing all health and safety protocols and guidelines.

“Hosting an amazing fireworks show that lights up the downtown sky on New Year’s Eve is a tradition for the Plaza,” CEO Jonathan Jossel said in a statement. “We can’t wait to ring in the new year in classic Vegas style.”

The Plaza fireworks will be live streamed as part of the Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021 special, which runs from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. pacific time on KLAS-TV, Channel 8, and 8NewsNow.com. The show is being broadcast from Las Vegas’ newest casino, Circa, which offers a sweeping view of the city. The musical host will be Zowie Bowie. During the special, viewers will have a chance to donate to local food banks in an effort to tackle hunger in the Las Vegas area.

Other Las Vegas New Year’s Eve events include “Illuminate 2021” at the entertainment complex Area51, live entertainment at the Cosmopolitan, live entertainment at Harrah’s, a champagne toast at the High Roller observation wheel at the Linq, a DJ and balloon drop at Planet Hollywood, and more. For more details, check out the complete list here.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line. One of the last places to celebrate the New Year is the United States’ Baker Island, which is just east of the International Date Line. But in a fun bit of trivia, because of the way the International Date Line zigzags around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

