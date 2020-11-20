This Summer House Cast Member Is Expecting a Baby

A baby is on the way for this former Summer House star. Lauren Raih – formerly known as Lauren Wirkus – announced in late October that she and her husband are expecting a baby. The Summer House twin took to Instagram to share her exciting announcement.

Raih posted a photo, as seen above, of two hearts filled with both pink and blue flowers with sonograms of the future baby Raih. She captioned the photo, “BABY RAIH COMING APRIL 2021. Our hearts have already doubled!! Baby Boy or Baby Girl?! We will find out soon ‼️ #babyraih”

Six days after announcing her pregnancy to the world, Raih had a gender reveal party. The couple had someone hide colored dust inside a football. Raih’s husband punted the football, and pink dust exploded over the two. Raih posted a series of photos and videos of the event, with the caption, “BABY RAIH REVEAL.”

Raih received lots of love from all of Bravo. Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules – who’s also expecting a baby girl – commented, “So so so exciting!!!!!!!!!! Girl moms!!!!!! Congrats Lauren!!!!!!” Brittany Cartwright – also from Vanderpump Rules but expecting a baby boy – commented, “Congratulations babe” with lots of heart emojis.

Lauren (Wirkus) Raih Got Married Earlier This Year

Lauren Raih got her happily ever after earlier this year in June. She married David Raih at St. Monica Catholic Church in California. The two held a small ceremony in front of immediate family. David Raih is the current wide receivers coach for the NFL Arizona Cardinals. He previously coached for the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN.

Shortly after the wedding, Lauren Raih posted lots of photos of the event. The former Summer House star added a detailed caption to the first wedding photo to explain having a wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic. She explained that they had to plan the wedding around her husband’s busy NFL schedule when the season begins.

She wrote, “In deciding whether to keep our plans in tact we knew we had to focus on one thing and one thing only and that was the outcome to be married no matter what!! Our day did look a lot different than we imagined but one thing is certain love conquers all and we achieved that great outcome we both focused on from the very beginning!”

Lauren (Wirkus) Raih Has Moved on From Her ‘Summer House’ Life

With the wedding in California and her husband in Arizona, it’s safe to say Lauren Raih has moved on from her New York City and Hamptons life in Summer House. Raih was an original cast member of the vacation getaway series, as she appeared on the first two seasons.

Raih – then single – let loose with her twin sister Ashley McAtee Wirkus. While her sister was married at the time and living part-time in California, Lauren Raih was living it up in the Hamptons.

During the first season, Raih had a relationship with fellow cast member Carl Radke. The two had a fun and flirty summer time, and things even continued into the fall. But during season two, Raih and Radke’s relationship became more complicated. Raih’s sister wanted her to move on from Radke, but the two seemed to find a way back to each other. By the end of the season, Radke and Raih decided to just be friends.

“I think she’s got a bright future for her outside of New York City and lets me kind of live my life without getting attacked all the time,” Radke told the Daily Dish after Raih announced she’d be moving to the West Coast. “It’ll be good for me, like no cakes, no watermelons, no Carl screaming. Yeah, it just seems like it’s in a good place. It just seems like the right way to go.”

