LeAnn Rimes Unmasked as Sun on ‘The Masked Singer’ Revealed

Tonight, LeAnn Rimes was unmasked as the Sun on The Masked Singer.

The songstress, 38, sang “The Story Lyrics” by Brandi Carlile for her final performance.

Rimes wasn’t necessarily the go-to guess for the Sun, though. Jenny McCarthy guessed it was Demi Lovato while Ken Jeong guessed it could be Mandy Moore. Nicole Scherzinger then suggested it could be LeAnn Rimes (little did she know she’d hit the nail on the head). Robin Thicke, meanwhile, guessed it could be Katharine McPhee.

“I didn’t expect this to be this much work,” Rimes shared when she accepted the Masked Singer Golden Mask trophy. “To give and receive love is what has happened.” She explained that she entered this industry as a teenager, and it was nice to reacquaint herself with her voice on The Masked Singer, which renewed her love for the art.

The Sun competed against the fellow finalists, the Crocodile and the Mushroom, and proved to be the winner of the entire show this season. In a recent interview with People, the Sun shared of her experience on the show, “The best part of this has been people being able to feel the essence of me without the preconceived idea of who or what I am…”

She went on to describe her experience as “the first time people are actually hearing me and feeling me.”

Tonight, for the Sun’s final clue package, she shared that she has been in the industry since she was a little girl.

Here’s what you need to know about the Sun on The Masked Singer.

What Did the Public Think?

Headed into tonight’s show, Rimes was, in fact, audience’s top guess for the Sun.

In the words of EW.com, “We believe the Sun alone is none other than Grammy-winning country music superstar LeAnn Rimes, and we can prove it by breaking down the clues.”

They referenced one clue, that the Sun, “knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter,” commenting that Rimes opened the 2002 Winter Olympics with the song “Light the Fire Within.”

The outlet also referenced the Gold Member badge that Rimes wore in the first package, adding that she singer has a number of albums that are certified gold, like This Woman, Twisted Woman and I Need You.

Lastly, the Sun has opened up about having depression more than once, and Rimes has been frank about her struggles with depression and anxiety over the years– she checked into a mental health treatment center in 2012, according to EW.com.

Sun sings "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo | THE MASKED SINGER | SEASON 4Sun sings "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo. Who do you think Sun is? #TheMaskedSingers #TheMaskedSinger #SunMask 2020-09-24T02:10:54Z

The top guesses for the Crocodile and Mushroom headed into the evening were Todrick Hall, Taye Diggs, and Billy Porter, according to Good Housekeeping. And the top guesses for the Crocodile were Nick Carter, Neil Patrick Harris, and Donnie Wahlberg.

On Wednesday, the Crocodile was revealed to be Nick Carter. The mushroom was musician and music producer Aloe Blacc.

The finale of The Masked Singer aired Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 8pm ET/PT on Fox.

