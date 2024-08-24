Len Goodman’s Best One-Liners & Quotes

The late Len Goodman was a treasure on “Dancing with the Stars,” and he knew how to deliver a one-liner. It was always “a 10 from Len” when it came to dishing out a clever zinger. But, the longtime judge also had a soft side to him.

Read on below for Goodman’s best quotes on DWTS and “Strictly Come Dancing” over the years.

Zingers from the Judge

“Foxtrot is fine wine and caviar. This was beer and a pizza.”

“That had about as much romance as an autopsy.”

“It was like watching a stork who had been struck by lightning.”

“Some of his comments are why I’m on medication.” (Pointing to fellow judge Bruno Tonioli.)

“I’m in a very good mood and I want to be nice if I can. I’ve been nice once and I can only please one person a week and you’ve missed it and don’t hold your breath for next week either.”

“Parts were magic, parts were tragic.”

“I’m a cup of tea in a world full of lattes.”

“If you were dancing in my backyard, I’d have to draw the curtains.”

“A little bit too much messin’ about.”

“Give it a bit more welly.”

“You’ve got all the right steps but all at the wrong time.”

“You’re 21. I’ve got underpants older than you.”

“I didn’t like it when Tony (Dovolani) exposed himself.”

“You’ve got the guns but not the ammunition.”

“You dance like I cook, just chuck it all in and hope for the best.”

“If you’re in the bottom two tomorrow, I’ll show my bum in the supermarket.”

“Your bum was bouncing around like a ball on a roulette wheel.”

“Pickle my walnuts.”

“As soon as we get a samba, all the men have to take their shirts off.”

“When you got a body like yours and mine, you like to pose.”

“Three words: Fab… u…lous!”

“If I tried judging with my eyes shut, you’d look a lot better!”

“That was a mango of a tango.”

“If you were playing poker, you went all in.”

“I’ve got to say this. I’m sorry, but Bruno shouts a lot.”

“The more you sweat, the better you get!”

“Careful doesn’t win ‘Dancing with the Stars’.”

“Too much razzle dazzle for me.”

“I’m giving you a sitting down standing ovation.”

“There are two things I don’t like in this world: babies crying and hip hop.”

“Kill it, sunshine.”

“Hey, look who’s here…the grumpy judge.”

Signing Off

In April 2023, People reported that Len Goodman had died after a private battle with cancer. Over a decade prior to his passing, Goodman revealed in an interview with The Guardian how he would want to be remembered.

Goodman said, “The trouble when you die is that everyone says you were nice. I would like to be thought of as genuinely nice. I would like there to be people who can honestly say, ‘Len! Oh yeah, there was more good than bad in him.'”