The Challenge Star Makes Massive Move for Love

Reality star of MTV’s The Challenge and fan-favorite Leroy Garrett revealed on social media that he would be making a massive move in the name of love. Garrett and his on-and-off girlfriend and fellow Challenge competitor Kam Williams are now very much on as they revealed they would be moving to Houston and had just signed a lease together.

Garrett and Williams both made the announcement on their Instagram pages, with Garrett writing: “It’s so crazy, I’ve never pictured myself moving out of the city Las Vegas, where I’ve lived for the last 9yrs. But I guess when you find love, anything is possible. You’ve been one of my greatest blessing in my life. That’s why I’m beyond ready to start a new life with you.” Here is the post in full:

Williams made a similar statement, writing, “It’s official, we’re moving to Houston! We just signed our lease to move in to our new place in 2 weeks! I’m so excited to start this journey with you, especially since it’s something new for the both of us.” Her full post is below:

The Couple Has Been On & Off Through a Few Seasons of The Challenge But Recently Celebrated Their 1-Year Anniversary

Williams and Garrett have had an up-and-down relationship since they met while filming The Challenge: Vendettas in early 2018. The chemistry between the two was evident throughout the season and they continued to post Instagram photos with each other after the season, hinting at a relationship, according to Romper.

By the time they both appeared together again on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, they had both gone their separate ways and removed the photos of their relationship from social media. On the show, Williams revealed that she had wanted to take their relationship to the next level but Garrett hadn’t been ready for a serious relationship, especially long-distance. On War of the Worlds, Williams pursued other options, including fellow competitor Theo Campbell.

It wasn’t until they returned to film The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 that the sparks began to fly again and it seemed that things were headed on the right path. The couple appeared to make things Instagram official on February 21, 2020, with Garrett posting a photo of the couple and captioning it “Nothing like it.” Williams also posted a photo of herself sitting on his lap with the caption “Happy.”

On August 5, Garrett posted to Instagram, revealing that it was their official anniversary, and writing: “365 days in … giving thanks to our Father God for the blessing! Without him we’re nothing! Let’s keep going. Happy Anniversary babe.”

Their Challenge Co-Stars Wasted No Time in Congratulating the Couple on Their Big Move

Garrett and Williams’ Challenge co-stars and friends were quick to chime in on social media to congratulate the couple. Aneesa Ferreira wrote, “Congratulations to my fav couple. Keep continuing to make each other great. Love you both.” Cara Maria Sorbello said, “You guys are literally my favorite couple. I will always be here for the king and queen.”

Jenna Compono wrote, “Congrats you two!!” While Kaycee Clark replied, “So happy for you two!! gosh I love you guys.”

Garrett and Williams will both be appearing on the 36th season of the show, The Challenge: Double Agents, which premieres on December 9.

