Liam Neeson Spills the Tea on Whether He’s Dating: Report

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson has announced that he has given up on dating in a new interview with People Magazine.

People asked the 72-year-old actor whether he is dating for a cover story, and he spilled the tea on what’s going on in his private life. “No, in a word. I’m past all that,” responded Neeson, who has dated some of Hollywood’s highest-profile actresses in the past and who was happily married to actress Natasha Richardson until she tragically died following a skiing accident, leaving him a single father to two teenage boys.

Neeson told People that he is focusing on his two adult kids with Richardson. However, in the same cover story, he also declared that he was “madly in love with” his “The Naked Gun” reboot co-star Pamela Anderson. His dating comments indicate that he may have meant those comments in a platonic sense, however, as he also praised Anderson’s comedic talents.

According to People, Neeson has only dated one person publicly since Richardson died, public relations executive Freya St. Johnston, whom he dated for two years. He was previously romantically involved with everyone from Brooke Shields to Helen Mirren, People reported.

Liam Neeson Gushed About Pamela Anderson in the Interview

Although he swore that he was done with dating, Neeson praised Anderson in effusive terms. A photo published by Page Six showed the pair looking cozy with each other.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Neeson told People. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”

Anderson also praised Neeson. She told People he was “the perfect gentleman,” adding, “He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness, and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him.”

However, Neeson also opened up to People about the aftermath of Richardson’s death. “It was a horrible thing to happen,” he told the publication, adding that the family “pulled together” after she died. They married in 1994, and she died in 2009, leaving behind two teenage boys with Neeson, People reported.

Neeson told People that he focused on work and the boys after Richardson died, saying he focused on “making sure they were okay.” Richard’s mother and sister helped Neeson and the boys, he told People.

Some Fans Are Rooting for Liam Neeson to Date Pamela Anderson

Despite his dating-is-over proclamation, some fans on social media are rooting for an Anderson-Neeson romantic pairing in real life.

“They are really cute together….” wrote one fan on X.

“They would make a good couple,” another fan wrote. “They should go for it then,” wrote another fan.

However, other fans noted the age gap. Neeson is 72, and Anderson is 57. “He deserves to be happy again,” insisted another fan. Both Neeson and Anderson have had their share of heartbreak; she has had five broken marriages.