Liam Neeson Says He’s ‘Madly In Love With’ Major Hollywood Star: Report

Liam Neeson made a big career announcement in an October 23 article in People Magazine, and he also revealed which Hollywood star he is “madly in love” with – Pamela Anderson.

“I’m madly in love with her. I can’t compliment her enough. She’s funny,” Neeson told People of Anderson, who is starring with him in a remake of the movie “The Naked Gun.”

Although that’s a comedy, since the movie “Taken,” Neeson has played many action roles. But he told People that he might stop starring in action roles in 2025.

“I’m 72 — it has to stop at some stage,” Neeson told People. “You can’t fool audiences.” Referring to his stuntman, he said, “I don’t want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me.”

“He’s eyeing an exit sometime in 2025, but hasn’t firmly committed,” People reported, quoting Neeson as saying, “Maybe the end of next year. I think that’s it.”

Liam Neeson Says ‘Taken’ Touched a ‘Psychic Nerve’ With Audiences

Neeson also discussed his hit “Taken” and why he thinks it was so successful. That movie featured Neeson traveling to Paris, France, when his daughter was kidnapped on vacation.

“It just seemed to have touched something in the psychic nerve of moviegoing audiences,” he told People before launching into some of the character’s famous lines.

“He’s calling, I don’t know, 55, 60 of us. He gets to me, but all I’m hearing is, ‘I have a particular set of skills. Skills that would make me…’ And I thought, ‘Oh (expletive) no,’” he told People.

“It was actually really sweet and flattering. As I was leaving, people started to applaud,” he said, according to People, which noted that he recently attended jury duty.

Pamela Anderson Plays Liam Neeson’s Love Interest in the New Movie

In April, People reported that Anderson was playing Neeson’s love interest in the new “Naked Gun” remake, occupying a role similar to the one Priscilla Presley played in the original, which starred Leslie Nielson.

Neeson said in an interview with ComingSoon.net that he is nervous about the comedic role.

“It has to be proven,” Neeson said in that interview. “Yeah. So I’m slightly nervous of it. A little Stephen Colbert sketch or Ricky Gervais, I’m okay because it’s short. But a whole film, we’ll see. We’ll see. But it’s a good script. Akiva Schafer from the world of SNL is co-writing and he’s the director. So we’ll see. We’re still in the casting process for the other parts, but the script, there’s some very funny laugh-out-loud moments.”

The film comes out in July 2025, that publication reported. Neeson spoke about the role in 2022 with ComingSoon.net also.

“Well, I’m interested in comedy. Seth McFarlane has approached me about maybe, I think Paramount Studios had asked Seth, would he be interested in resurrecting in the Naked Gun series, or a film based on Naked Gun, so he asked me if I’d be interested in playing the Leslie Nielsen character, which are huge shoes to fill, so we’re hoping that’ll maybe come together in the next year or two years,” he said then.