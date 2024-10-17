Liam Payne’s Audition Video Goes Viral: ‘You Look a Bit Like Justin Bieber’

The full video of Liam Payne’s audition on “The X Factor UK” is going viral after it was posted on YouTube.

“At just 16-years old, Liam blew the Judges away with his Bublé-esque vocals with an incredible cover of ‘Cry Me A River,'” read the caption on “The X Factor UK” YouTube page, which shared the video. “And now, for the very first time, you can watch his FULL audition with added UNSEEN footage!”

According to Daily Beast, “Payne auditioned twice for The X Factor, the U.K. reality series that formed One Direction in 2010.”

Payne’s first audition, in 2008, ended him with “making it as far as the judges’ camp with Simon Cowell,” when he was let go, Daily Beast reported. “I was really young then and I wasn’t ready,” he said in the second audition video, which occurred two years later. “Now I’m 16 and I’m back and I’m ready to give it another shot.”

According to the video, he sang “Cry Me a River” by Michael Bublé. He ended up getting a standing ovation from Cowell and the audience, the video shows.

Judge Cheryl Cole Told Liam Payne He Looked Like Justin Bieber



In the audition, judge Cheryl Cole told Payne that she thought he looked like Justin Bieber; his hairstyle at that time did resemble the pop superstar.

“I haven’t seen you in a long time,” Simon Cowell told him. “Two years yeah. Two years,” said Payne.

“You look a little bit like Justin Bieber,” Cole then said.

“I love that. Thank you very much,” Payne said. Cole and Payne would later go on to have a child together, their son, Bear, before breaking up.

Payne said he “made it through to Simon’s house in Barbados” in 2008.

“No, he didn’t pick me,” he said.

“Liam good for you. I’m glad you come back,” said Cowell in the audition video, which is more than 6 minutes long. Liam Payne was described as a “student 16” in the video. The video also showed his family behind the scenes.

Simon Cowell Gave Liam Payne a Standing Ovation After the Audition, Calling the Performance ‘Extraordinary’

All of the judges praised Payne after the performance and voted for him to move on.

“He wasn’t quite ready when he came to my house two years ago but I said to him then come back in two years’ time and you’re going to be a different person and I got it right,” said Cowell.

“I’ve got to tell you, Liam, you’re 16, right? That was extraordinary. I mean seriously extraordinary. The confidence, the swagger, the charisma, the believability, the voice, the way you look. Absolutely on the money. On the money,” said Cowell.

“Liam, by the way, “right now I wouldn’t want to be in Michael Bublé’s shoes watching this back,” said Cowell.

Fans flooded the comment thread under the YouTube video with tributes. “I’m happy we all decided to remember him this way 🫶🏼🥺” wrote one. “R.I.P. Liam, you were one of my favorites when I’d listen to you and One Direction. Liam and Zayn were my top favorites in the group,” wrote another.

“Just how fast the night changes, RIP Liam,” another person wrote.