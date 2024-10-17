Liam Payne Reconnected With Niall Horan 2 Weeks Before His Death

Two weeks before his shocking death on October 16, 2024, Liam Payne flew to Argentina to reunite with his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan, hoping to talk things over. Payne flew to Buenos Aires on October 2 to see Horan in concert, according to Teen Vogue, and later confirmed the two reunited backstage.

Now, fans are flooding Horan with condolences, telling the singer to “stay strong” after news of Payne’s death. Payne died at age 31 in the same city where he reunited with Horan, according to Reuters, which reported that the British musician was found dead after falling from his Buenos Aires hotel room’s third-floor balcony. Police there told Reuters they were called to the hotel to intervene with an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

Emergency workers confirmed Payne’s death, per Reuters, reporting that he died in the hotel’s interior patio. TMZ reported that the incident occurred at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

Liam Payne Said He Wanted to ‘Square Things Up’ With Niall Horan Before His Death

Payne chronicled his trip to Buenos Aires on October 2 on Snapchat, posting videos of him and girlfriend Katie Cassidy getting ready to attend Horan’s concert. He was also captured in a viral fan video dancing to the music in his suite.

Ahead of the concert, he posted a Snapchat video from his hotel room, as shared by “Entertainment Tonight” above, saying that he hoped to “square up a couple of things” with Horan, with whom he skyrocketed to fame in 2010 with One Direction, alongside their fellow bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

“I think we might just go and say hello,” Payne said in the video. “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or anything like that. But just, um, we need to talk.”

Payne also posted a series of Snapchat videos before the concert as he and Cassidy shared what they were wearing to the concert.

https://twitter.com/OT5Dailys/status/1842283157028270300

Payne showed fans that he and Niall did reconnect after the show, posting selfies together on Snapchat alongside the caption: “Reunited ❤️.” The photo has been shared by countless fans on social media.

Fans Flood Niall Horan’s Instagram Post With Condolences

Horan, who left his role as a coach on “The Voice” to launch his world tour in early 2024, finished the tour on October 14 in Bogotá, per iHeart.

That night, he told fans in an Instagram post that he planned to “disappear for a while,” writing, “Night Eighty-Seven Bogotá. The last night of The Show Live On Tour. The past 8 months have just been incredible. I’ll never be able to thank you all enough for what you’ve done for me. Every single one of you who came out to each show and made it all an unforgettable experience. Let’s do it all again sometime. Love you.”

Within an hour of news breaking about Payne’s death, fans had flooded that post with condolences for Horan.

In a comment liked by over 2,000 fans, someone wrote, “sorry for your loss niall❤️❤️”

“Sending you my love,” another fan wrote. “I know how hard this must be.”

Another fan commented, “Niall, stay strong, we are with you always 🤍”

Someone else chimed in, “I’m so sorry for your loss!! Please stay strong and know that directioners are behind you!! We love all the boys so much!!”

At the time of publication, Horan and fellow One Direction bandmates had not commented on the news of Payne’s death.