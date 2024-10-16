Liam Payne’s Ex-Fiancée Filed Cease & Desist 1 Week Before Singer’s Death

Liam, one of the founding members of the boyband, One Direction, died after taking a fall from the third floor of a hotel room in Buenos Aires, TMZ reported. He was 31.

Payne’s body was found on the deck outside the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, according to TMZ. It’s unclear if his death was an accident or a suicide.

Prior to his death, the singer’s ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, issued a cease and desist letter to the “What Makes You Beautiful” singer,” the Daily Mail reported.

Henry’s lawyers shared a statement with the outlet: “Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information. She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter.”

Henry, 23, accused Payne of not leaving her alone in a TikTok video posted on Oct. 6.

“Ever since we broke up he messages me, will blow up my phone. Not only from his phone, it’s always form different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s gonna come from,” she said.

“He’ll create new iCloud accounts to message me. It’s always a new damn iCloud account. Every time I see one pop up on my phone I’m like, ‘Here we [expletive] go again.”

Henry said he also tried contacting her mother, Azteca Henry. “He’ll blow up my mom’s phone. Is this normal behavior to you?”

Payne and Henry announced they ended their engagement in May 2022. Payne was in a relationship with Kate Cassidy at the time of his death. Liam has a son, Bear, from a previous relationship with Cheryl Cole.