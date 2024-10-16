Liam Payne’s Family Members Posted About Him on Instagram

Liam Payne’s family includes father Geoff and mother Karen Payne, two older sisters, and a young son.

Payne, of the popular boy band “One Direction,” did not have a wife but did have a girlfriend. His father’s most recent Instagram post encouraged fans to “like” a photo if they “love my son.” In fact, his mother and one of his sisters are also active on Instagram.

The family members frequently posted about Payne on their Instagram pages.

https://www.instagram.com/p/gLJTmIMmIb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Here’s what you need to know about Liam Payne’s family:

1. Liam Payne’s Parents Are Named Geoff & Karen Payne, Reports Say

Payne’s parents are named Geoff and Karen Payne, according to NBC New York. Geoff Payne is on Instagram. “Proud To Call Myself , Liam Payne’s Father,” his Instagram profile reads.

His last post on August 8 read, “like if you love my son. ❤️ @liamfromxlondon.”

On January 24, Geoff Payne wrote, “Proud of you son…. You came a long way…. @liamfromxlondon love you son.”

In 2022, he wrote, “My crazy son.”

Karen Payne is also on Instagram. “Enjoying and hugging. Nicola, Ruth & Liam’s mommy x,” her profile reads.

2. Liam Payne Had 2 Older Sisters, Reports Say

https://www.instagram.com/p/4UtoYQI1wi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Payne has two older sisters named Ruth and Nicola, NBC New York reported.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bkf3EwQH2dP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Nicola Payne is on Instagram as well.

Her most recent picture is a throwback picture of the family.

3. Liam Payne Leaves Behind a Son Named Bear

According to E! News, Payne “shares 7-year-old son Bear Grey Payne with his ex Cheryl Cole.”

In March, Payne shared a photo to his Instagram page of his son looking at a billboard with Payne on it.

“I want to be on a billboard one day daddy 🐻 ❤️” he wrote.

According to TODAY, Bear was born in 2017.

4. Liam Payne Had a Girlfriend Named Kate Cassidy & Posted on Snapchat About Her in His Final Moments

According to TMZ, Payne was most recently dating girlfriend Kate Cassidy. In fact, she was with the singer in Argentina, arriving with him in that country on September 30, according to TMZ.

They posted “several social media posts together showing them having fun on vacation,” TMZ reported, adding that cassidy left Argentina on October 14.

At that time, Payne checked into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, TMZ reported.

According to DailyMail.com, Payne’s final Snapchat posts included one of Cassidy. It showed him “happily posing with his bikini-clad partner Kate Cassidy as they looked into a mirror – with the throwback photo previously shared by Kate to mark his 30th birthday last year,” DailyMail.com reported.

Other last Snapchat posts showed him having “a late breakfast in his hotel room,” and “deciding on Forrest Gump as a Halloween costume,” DailyMail.com reported.

5. Liam Payne had a Broken Engagement to Model Maya Henry, Reports Say

Payne was not married. Although he did not have a wife, he did have a former fiancee.

According to Capital FM, Payne started dating model Maya Henry in August 2019. They became engaged one year into their relationship, the site reported.

In 2021, the pair broke up, with Liam telling podcaster Steve Bartlett that he was “disappointed” in himself, Capital FM reported.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships,” he told the podcaster, according to Capital FM.