Liam Payne’s Family Releases 1st Statement: ‘Heartbroken’

Liam Payne’s family members have released their first statement declaring that they are “heartbroken,” according to CNN.

CNN reported that the family released the October 17 statement through the UK’s PA Media Service Agency.

“Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” the statement said, according to CNN.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time,” read the family’s statement, according to CNN. Payne was the son of parents Geoff and Karen Payne. He also had two sisters, Nicola and Ruth. All of the family members are active on Instagram.

A Family Member of Liam Payne Said the Family Is ‘Utterly Devastated’ by the News

DailyMail.com reported that a family member at his family’s home in Wolverhampton said, “We are utterly devastated by the news.”

His two sisters Nicola and Ruth arrived at the home of their parents Geoff and Karen Payne, according to DailyMail.com.

Neighbors told DailyMail.com that Payne’s parents left the home around midnight on October 16. The neighbor told DailyMail.com. “They were seen leaving in a hurry at around midnight last night but I’m not sure if they had bags. You can’t imagine what they are going through. I know Liam liked to get back here when he could. They will be utterly heartbroken as they very close.”

Tributes Flowed for Liam Payne

Other tributes also flowed for Payne.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” The X Factor wrote on X. “He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.”

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him,” that statement read.

Former X Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary wrote on Instagram: “The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing. He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family. Dx.”

Singer Rita Ora posted on X, “I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage.”

“This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P.,” she wrote.

Fans also expressed pain and shock on social media. “Your mental health needs to be taken more seriously and people need to be compassionate about when someone needs a mental break, is feeling overstimulated or just anything that doesn’t feel right mentally. He was so young! 😔” wrote one person on X.

“This breaks my heart:(” another fan wrote on X, joining many others in mourning the loss of Payne.