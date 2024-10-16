Liam Payne’s Last Instagram Post Was a Tribute Featuring One Direction

Liam Payne’s last Instagram post was uploaded on May 27, 2024. At the time, the One Direction member posted a tribute to filmmaker Morgan Spurlock.

“Rest in peace Morgan Spurlock it was a pleasure working with you,” the post read. The photo was of One Direction members — Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan — posing for a picture with Spurlock.

Spurlock died on May 23, 2024, due to complications of cancer, according to NPR.

Payne died after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires on October 16, according to TMZ. He had been staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. A source told the outlet that Payne had been acting “erratic” earlier in the day. “He smashed his laptop, and had to be carried back to his room,” TMZ reports.

The death is under investigation. Payne was 31 years old.

Liam Payne’s Last Instagram Post Is Filled With Condolences

Payne has three posts pinned to his Instagram account. All three, from the beginning of the year, are promos for his single “Teardrops.” The song is about a broken relationship.

“Don’t know how to love you when I am broken too. All we do is break and bend. I’m struggling to see the sunrise lately. Really wish that I could mend all the little things that make you crazy. Checking all my friends, tryna to see what I did last night. Lately, I’m hating on myself ’cause I hate it when I make you cry,” the lyrics read.

Some fans have left condolences on those three posts while others have flocked to his most recent upload from May to share their disbelief.

“Rest in peace Liam,” one person wrote, adding a white dove emoji and a white heart.

“I just opened Instagram, and the first post that appears is that Liam Payne died???” someone else said.

“Bro are you kidding me rn,” a third comment read.

“Rest in peace Liam, you were my childhood,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Liam Payne’s Last Post on X Was a Tribute to His Fans

In March 2024, Payne shared what would become his last post on X, formerly Twitter. His post was a video collage of artwork that was made for him by fans.

“You are all SO talented, I’m very lucky to have you all,” he captioned the post.