Last Photo Shows Pop Star Liam Payne at Argentinian Hotel

A last photo of “One Direction” star Liam Payne has emerged, showing the star standing outside an elevator at the Argentinian hotel where he was staying, according to The New York Post.

The Post also shared the photo on X.

According to The Post, the photo was taken on October 16 and is believed to be Payne’s last photo. A series of Snapchat photos and videos also emerged of Payne on October 16 showing happy moments with his girlfriend and in Argentina, according to The Post. However, at least one of those pictures was previously posted by his girlfriend Kate Cassidy to her Instagram page in August 2023.

The Elevator Image Aired on an Argentinian Television Station

The Post reported that the last picture shows “Liam Payne heading up to his Argentina hotel room.”

The photo was first published by an Argentinian news outlet named America TV, according to the post and “was captured on surveillance cameras going into an elevator the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.”

According to the Post, the Argentinian television station ran the photo on the air. Payne was “wearing a white sleeveless top with his arm tattoos visible,” The Post reported, adding that it’s not clear exactly what time the photo was taken.

The Argentinian television station has several stories about Payne posted to its website.

Payne’s family released a statement to UK’s PA Media news agency, CNN report

“Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” the statement says, according to CNN.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time,” it says per CNN. Payne’s family said in the statement that they are “heartbroken,” CNN reported. Payne’s family include parents Geoff and Karen and two sisters, all of whom are active on Instagram, where some of them posted frequently about Payne and their love and pride for him.

A Series of Photos & Snapchat Video Also Emerged

Although some of it was later deleted, a series of photos and Snapchat video from Payne’s account also emerged from October 16, an earlier New York Post story reported.

In a final picture on Snapchat, Payne posed in “Forrest Gump” like fashion, The Post reported.

The photos and videos showed happy scenes with Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, including them posing with her in a bikini and sharing breakfast in his hotel room in Argentina.

However, Page Six reported that Cassidy had already left Argentina, and one of the photos is visible on her Instagram page from August 2023, so it is an old photo.

One caption on a video reads “Lovely day in Argentina,” according to The Post.

According to TMZ, a hotel employee has said that Payne was “wasted” and destroying his room.

He was staying on the third floor of the hotel, according to TMZ. The manager of the hotel tried to get help for Payne to no avail, according to TMZ.