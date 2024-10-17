Liam Payne Shared Bonding Moment in Last Instagram Post Featuring Son Bear

Liam Payne was his son’s role model. The late English singer and former One Direction member passed suddenly on October 16. His last Instagram post featured a photo with his former bandmates, and months prior he shared a rare photo of his 7-year-old son Bear.

Payne’s last photo of Bear came on March 1, 2024. The post show’s Bear, photographed from behind, looking up at a billboard advertising Payne’s single “Teardrops”, and admiring the photo of his father. “I want to be on a billboard one day daddy 🐻 ❤️,” Payne captioned his post.

Payne died suddenly in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from his hotel room on the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, according to TMZ. He was 31 years old, and shared his son Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

Liam Payne Welcomed Bear in 2017

Payne and Cole welcomed Bear on March 22, 2017. Cole went on to announce their son’s arrival in an Instagram post, where she wrote, “On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9[oz] and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meanting to me forever ❤.”

Cole’s announcement came alongside a polaroid snapshot of Payne holding then-newborn Bear.

Payne and Cole first met in 2008 when he auditioned for the fifth series of “X Factor (UK)” in front of Cole, who was serving as a judge alongside Simon Cowell, Dannii Minogue, and Louis Walsh. Payne passed the first audition, but was cut by the judge’s houses round, with Simon Cowell telling the then-14 year old to “come back in two years”. Payne returned two years later, auditioning for the seventh series in front of Cole again.

Liam Payne Explained the Inspiration Behind His Son’s Name

Payne explained his and Cole’s decision to name their son Bear in a September 2017 interview on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”.

“When he was born, one of the midwives said it, he had this thing where if [babies] don’t have a good cry they get fluid in their lungs, which is quite serious. He was going, ‘Rrrr, Rrrr,’ when he was sleeping” Payne told Corden, doing an impression of the growling sound baby Bear had been making.

Payne added, “So I had specialists running in and out of the hospital all day, my Mrs. was asleep. He was being checked over and he was being checked over and they were like ‘Oh, we’re not really sure, we’ll get somebody else. I had 10 doctors come in the room and in the end the guy was like, ‘Dude, I’m not being funny. There’s nothing wrong with him, he just likes to make a lot of noise,’ and that’s carried on ever since. So it just became Bear. Children live out their name.”